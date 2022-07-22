Jessie Pollock

Jessie Pollock

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Growing up an only child, Jessie Pollock found a sense of creativity in nature that guided her transformation into an artist and became the essence of her work.

Born in Woodstock, N.Y., Pollock — the daughter of post-World War II era writers — had a traveling childhood. She spent her early years moving throughout Europe. One of her earliest memories is of Edinburgh, Scotland, where she was struck by the beauty of the city’s dark stone walls.

Painter Jessie Pollock is the recipient of a 2022 Ewing Arts Award in the two-dimensional arts category. Video by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rspencerKS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.