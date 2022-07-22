Growing up an only child, Jessie Pollock found a sense of creativity in nature that guided her transformation into an artist and became the essence of her work.
Born in Woodstock, N.Y., Pollock — the daughter of post-World War II era writers — had a traveling childhood. She spent her early years moving throughout Europe. One of her earliest memories is of Edinburgh, Scotland, where she was struck by the beauty of the city’s dark stone walls.
Her love of stones started there and continued through her life. Now 74, much of her art features stones, old boards and other artifacts she gathers on walks. Sometimes, after painting abstract landscapes on a wood panel with oils and cold wax, she’ll cut a hole in her work to insert the rocks or other materials she has collected.
Around age 9, Pollock moved to Brattleboro with her grandparents, who lived on a 200-acre, hillside property with a horse, Teddy, and Welsh corgis. During these formative years, Pollock spent a lot of time alone. She would ride through old New England logging trails, with the dogs running alongside her, or walk through the woods manipulating marionettes that she says were an obvious sign that she longed for companionship.
“I had to entertain myself,” Pollock said. “So, I really got into the whole beauty of nature.”
In her childhood, Pollock became interested in biology and wanted to pursue it professionally but was told she didn’t have the math skills for a career in science. All the while, she wrote stories and developed her creativity while alone in the woods.
“I think one of the important elements of my life and my work is that I’ve been alone a lot,” she said. “It has allowed me to develop this way of seeing and feeling New England and its cultures and the incredible beauty.”
In her 20s, Pollock studied sculpture at The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia. After moving to New Hampshire in her 30s, she explored oil painting for several years under Numael Pulido, a former Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award recipient.
Today, Pollock lives alone on a hillside property in Peterborough with her dog, Masie, and cat, Ollie. Though it wasn’t there when she moved in, her home has had a view of Mt. Monadnock ever since her neighbors logged their property.
Pollock spends most mornings in her studio. She heads out there right after waking, never stopping to do chores. In the mornings, she’ll turn on classical music, which fades into the background as she works, and, when she continues into the afternoons, she’ll jazz it up with international music.
Her studio is a large, detached room with big windows and shades that she draws to block out the piercing morning light as she works. Old paintings hang from the walls and piles of paints, brushes and scraping tools scatter the room. In one corner, Pollock keeps a stack of rocks that may one day make their way into the heart of a painting.
On the far wall, a large oil painting — a work in progress — hangs over top splattered paint. The abstract greens and blues give the distinct sense of a mountain landscape and the earthy reds below are overlaid with weathered pieces of woods, creating the image of an old barn.
Near the bottom right, Pollock has cut a hole in the wood panel and inserted a smooth, gray-and-white speckled stone. A larger cut toward the left of the painting holds two flat stones, with a rusty metal ring between them.
“You can see both the continuity of the past and the wonders of the present reflected in every piece,” Peggy Cappy wrote in her nomination for Pollock's for the 2D Visual Arts Ewing Award. “Jessie’s landscapes are abstract, and she incorporates pieces of nature, artifacts, snippets of writing and even musical notation into her work."
Cappy, who also lives in Peterborough, notes that Pollock is inspired by the land and nature around the Monadnock Region. The rocks Pollock uses in her art “represent our [region’s] beautiful stonewalls and to me, the bedrock of our state,” she said.
Pollock says her art aims to evoke a sense of time and change. She leaves wooden planks in the outdoors to rot and decay before she incorporates them into a piece, and the way she scrapes at the oils gives a rough, worn texture to the landscapes — the aged barns, though abstracted, reminiscent of those throughout New England.
Pollock doesn't consider herself a political animal, but there is a message about conservation and the preservation of history in her art, she said. She often thinks and reads about the cultures in New England — and throughout the world — that have long since faded into history.
Juxtaposed to the suburban sprawl and commercial development that scatters our modern landscape, she notes the harsh conditions that those who lived on the land hundreds, if not thousands, of years ago endured. She aims to capture this sense of ancientness — of a time when humankind stood alone, in stark contrast to the vast abundance of the natural world.
“I think nature is the most powerful thing,” she said. “And I worry about it now for sure.”
