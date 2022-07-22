Jared Flynn

Jared Flynn.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

You have to know the rules in order to break them.

One starts by learning the rules of the craft of dry stone walling, intently studying the lessons of how to build a structure that is safe and sound. Only then can the craft be “stretched into art,” stresses Jared Flynn.

Jared Flynn, a dry stone waller, is the winner of a 2022 Ewing Arts Award in the category of folk and traditional arts. Video by Justin Altman.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.