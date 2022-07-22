Jaffrey Civic Center

From left, Jaffrey Civic Center board president David Belletete, board vice president Sean Driscoll, board member Susan Wadsworth, board secretary Benjamin St. Pierre and Executive Director Rebecca Fredrickson.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

JAFFREY — A drab earth-tone face below hair on end in every color of the rainbow. A head and shoulders in blue with streaks of orange and white falling from eyes and mouth. A drawing of a girl holding a brain.

These are some of the works of art in Magnify Voices, pieces that New Hampshire students created to express their experiences with mental health.

The Jaffrey Civic Center is the recipient of a 2022 Ewing Arts Award in the presenter of the arts category. Video by Jeff Kolter.

Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.