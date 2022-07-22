Firelight Theatre

From left, Jason Lambert, co-founder and co-artistic director; Laura Carden, associate artist; Jazimina MacNeil, associate artist; and Nora Fiffer, co-founder and co-artistic director.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Imagine a theater production where you’re standing between the actors, or watching the action unfold from a corner packed tight with other theatergoers, or listening to a play through your car radio. You might be attending one of Firelight Theatre Workshop’s performances in Peterborough, where the theater lets the audience define the experience, and productions are all about immersion.

“Our audiences tend to be smaller because the spaces we work in are smaller,” said Jason Lambert, Firelight's co-founder and a lifelong actor and humanities teacher. “We rethink in terms of what’s called ‘site-specific work.’ So … what places in our community can hold this thing we’re building?”

The Firelight Theatre Workshop of Peterborough is the recipient of a 2022 Ewing Arts Award in the category of performing arts. Video by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

