Imagine a theater production where you’re standing between the actors, or watching the action unfold from a corner packed tight with other theatergoers, or listening to a play through your car radio. You might be attending one of Firelight Theatre Workshop’s performances in Peterborough, where the theater lets the audience define the experience, and productions are all about immersion.
“Our audiences tend to be smaller because the spaces we work in are smaller,” said Jason Lambert, Firelight's co-founder and a lifelong actor and humanities teacher. “We rethink in terms of what’s called ‘site-specific work.’ So … what places in our community can hold this thing we’re building?”
Lambert said sites around town have included a window of local bakery The Bagel Mill “that looks like a big screen” and the middle of Firelight’s studio where audience members were placed on swivel chairs “so they were turning around and around.”
Nora Fiffer, Firelight’s original creator and other co-founder, said creative limitations often fuel inspiration when it comes to the company’s productions. Since the theater doesn’t rely on a traditional auditorium setting, it also doesn’t make use of typical lighting and sound setups.
“If you’re coming to a Firelight show, you have to be prepared for anything to happen, and because you are potentially lit or next to an actor, … it makes the audience lean in instead of lean back,” Fiffer said, noting that Firelight performs each show about 20 times. “It’s not a time to get cozy and unwind [but] engage and after the show, stay and talk about it.”
Firelight’s longest-running production since its 2017 founding is “We Were Friends,” an episodic series that Fiffer describes as a “contemporary reimagining of the friendship between Ralph Waldo Emerson and Margaret Fuller” and serves as the basis for the theater’s namesake. According to Lambert, the series was conceptualized from work by Bulgarian writer Maria Popova, whose blog “The Marginalian” offers insight into Fuller’s influence on Emerson’s work.
“[Emerson and Fuller] exchanged letters regularly, especially when they weren’t in the same place,” Lambert explained. “Essentially, [Fuller] said [to Emerson], ‘If you are the light, I am the fire.’ ”
Firelight’s crew of collaborators have used “We Were Friends” as a vehicle for testing how conventional theater can be upended through delivery methods other than live performances. The pandemic played a large role in this, Fiffer said, with Firelight sending mock handwritten letters between Emerson and Fuller to audience members when acts couldn’t be held in person.
“When people signed up for a ticket, they had to put in the mailing address, and we sent them a letter from Margaret to Ralph,” Fiffer said. “They received three letters over the course of about a week. And this was early pandemic when we were all aching for connection, so it felt like really a nice way to connect over time and space.”
One episode had people drive to a parking lot to listen to Fuller’s and Emerson’s conversation over their car radios. Firelight collaborator Tori Haring-Smith, a retired theater professor, described this as if participants were listening to “a phone conversation between the characters.”
Firelight is working on its 10th episode of “We Were Friends” to debut during the theater's fifth season along with “Dinner Time,” a film project led by director Laura Carden, who also worked with Firelight last fall in directing a short film, “Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rain.” The film was written by playwright Will Eno, a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist in drama, and marked Firelight’s venture into cinema.
Another series Firelight introduced in 2019, titled “Tiny Stories,” encourages community members to submit written stories totaling 100 words or less. The company’s website says this was inspired by The New York Times’ Tiny Love Stories Project and was most recently presented online on Firelight’s site in 2020.
“The first year, [Firelight] invited the community to write one-minute stories about friendship, and another year was about liminal spaces,” Haring-Smith said. “There was a community of people who had written, people who were reading and people who were listening to stories that came out of their community, which was really, really crucial.”
In their letter nominating Firelight Theatre Workshop for a Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award in the Performance Art category, Haring-Smith and Arts Alive Executive Director Jessica Gelter wrote that the theater draws out audiences “much more diverse in terms of age, race, socio-economic status and other demographic factors than most conventional theaters.”
Haring-Smith said one of Firelight’s most distinctive qualities is its range of viewers and listeners.
“A lot of theaters draw a particular kind of person defined by age … or everybody who has a particular political bent,” she said. “At Firelight, they’re audience members regularly from their 20s to their 90s, and they are equally charming. That says to me that Firelight’s done something that gets at the essential humanity of the stories they’re telling that can speak to [anyone].”
Not only has Firelight brought together diverse audiences in unexpected ways — it’s attracted a group of acting professionals with diverse career backgrounds to create its unorthodox shows.
Fiffer acted in Chicago for 10 years in theater and television after graduating from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and The School at Steppenwolf before moving to Peterborough in 2016. Haring-Smith hails from Illinois and taught theater for 16 years at Brown University after receiving a Ph.D. at the University of Illinois. She also taught at the American University in Cairo in Egypt for another 13 years, after which she and her husband relocated to Peterborough in 2017.
Lambert is a native of the Monadnock Region who graduated from Yale University and the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University and acted on stages in New York, Seattle, Minneapolis and Boston before returning to southwestern New Hampshire in 2007.
“The collaborators, much like the audience, become loyal,” Lambert said of having varied working backgrounds. “You’re not agreeing just to do this job and hope you see each other five years down the road. We’re thinking about not only what projects we’re going to be building and sharing this year but starting to plant seeds for next year or the year after.”
As Firelight approaches the next segment of its fifth season this fall, Fiffer said she and Lambert will officially make it a nonprofit. They are forming an inaugural advisory board in hopes they can make Firelight a paid part of their careers as well as their collaborators’ careers.
“We’re really interested in this being our livelihood in addition to our artistic and professional life,” Fiffer said. “Our production values are not great, but we want our collaborators to be able to really afford to devote themselves in an ongoing way.”
