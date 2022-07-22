Elizabeth Myer has tried her hand at a variety of art forms, but for the most part, the finished product doesn't match the vision in her mind.
"Like if try and draw a portrait of you, it’s not going to look like you at all," the 48-year-old Keene resident says with a laugh.
But over the years, she's discovered two exceptions to this general rule.
"When I preach, what is in my head comes out. And when I do film, what is in my head comes out," Myer said. "It’s the only two mediums that look as good or feel as good or better than I could have imagined."
Myer worked for 10 years as a United Church of Christ pastor in Massachusetts, during which time she and her husband, Matthew Boulton, co-founded the SALT Project, a nonprofit film production company. Since launching SALT 12 years ago, the venture has garnered four Emmy Awards while producing content for entities ranging from the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene and the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock to the Oprah Winfrey Network and the Obama Foundation.
But the company started modestly as a side project for the couple while Myer was the pastor of Old South Church in Boston, and Boulton, also an ordained minister, was a professor at Harvard Divinity School in Cambridge, Mass.
"He was a film major in college, and my favorite part of pastoring was preaching and storytelling," she said. "And, so, we thought, ‘Oh, let’s try our hand at storytelling in a new medium.’”
Myer herself studied English and Native studies at Trent University in Peterborough (Canada, not New Hampshire). She was born in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, but at age 9 moved with her family to Ontario, returning to her mother's home country.
After college, she spent a year doing grassroots community development work with the United Church of Christ in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, before moving to back to the U.S. to pursue her Master of Divinity degree at the University of Chicago. During the three-year program, she met her husband, who was working on his Ph.D. in theology at the same university.
They got married and ordained in the same year, and moved to Boston, where they founded Hope Church in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood. They had two children — Jonah, now 17, and Maggie Boulton, 15, both students at Keene High School — and eventually landed in new jobs, Elizabeth at Old South Church and Matthew at Andover-Newton Theological School in Newton, Mass., and later Harvard.
After 10 years in Boston, the family moved to Indianapolis, where Matthew Boulton became the president of Christian Theological Seminary, a graduate theology school. With the move, Myer stopped working in the church and focused on the SALT Project full-time.
The company started small, producing some free content to build a name for itself, and creating book trailers for a variety of authors. One of those writers was No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Glennon Doyle.
"Before she blew up, we did her book trailers," Myer said. "And then her book was chosen by Oprah as one of her books. And then the O Magazine and the Oprah network ran the book trailers we made for Glennon. So that’s how we kind of got into the Oprah world. And then it just starts like a tumbleweed or something, like making a snowman."
in 2017, Boulton stepped down from his college leadership role and joined his wife full-time at the SALT Project.
“And we thought, ‘Where do we want to go?’ And we chose Keene, New Hampshire four years ago," said Myer, who is the SALT Project's president and creative director.
They were familiar with the area since Boulton's parents had been vacationing at Sargent Camp in Peterborough for about 20 years, and Myer and her family bought a little cottage in Hancock when they lived in Boston.
Since moving to the Monadnock Region, Myer's work with the SALT Project has taken on a local flair. For example, Myer became interested in Jennie Powers — the early 20th century Keene humane society agent who became a crusader for animal rights, as well as women and children's welfare — after a lecture a few years ago from Jenna Carroll, education director at the Historical Society of Cheshire County.
“I love working locally, I love amplifying sort of hidden gems, and so I reached out to her right after, and I was like, ‘Let’s make a film,’" Myer said. And then the pandemic happened, and everything fell apart. But it was still at the back of my mind, and then when things opened up a little, I reached out again.”
The finished product, a seven-minute film called, "Jennie B. Powers: The Woman Who Dares" earned Myer the Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award for Interdisciplinary Arts.
"The film turned out to be an engaging blend of narration by Jenna Carroll, original music, shadow puppetry, animation, historical photos, present-day footage from the Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary, and a great deal of 'heart,'" Carroll wrote in her nomination for Myer.
The film's premier on March 13 sold out the Colonial Performing Arts Center’s Showroom, and has since collected more than 2,000 views on the historical society’s You Tube channel, as well as on New Hampshire and Vermont PBS networks.
"With the Jennie Powers film, as with her other films, Liz Myer Boulton’s work with SALT Project has had a knack for finding stories that need to be told and telling them in such a beautiful way that you don’t want them to end," Carroll wrote.
Myer said she views this most recent award not as an honor for her, but as a recognition of Jennie Powers and Carroll.
"And just to help lift up that story in an even broader audience is so, so exciting," she said.
Meanwhile, the work continues for Myer at the SALT Project. She just wrapped up a 10-minute film about the Canterbury Shaker Village, which she says might be her favorite project to date. And she's in the process of editing a 26-minute feature, the company's longest yet, on painters who depicted the White Mountains, and the tourism industry they helped create in the region.
And as she works on increasingly long and intricate films, evolving her art further, Myer turns to a strategy she first developed as a young preacher: She closes her eyes, and pictures what she wants to achieve.
"I was a no-notes preacher. I am dyslexic, and so I mess up words a lot, and so, it helps me concentrate if I close my eyes," she said. "... So, I see the whole film before I even start. And even the transitions, and then I build a shot list. So, it’s a super visual medium, and I think my affect is I just close my eyes and then I can see it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.