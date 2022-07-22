Music is inspirational, interpretive, personal. It’s rewriting an arrangement, gauging a band’s melody, playing 11 instruments, encouraging an eager neophyte — or adjusting the deep-bellied roar of a misfiring antique tractor’s engine.
“I use my ear,” says Carlson Barrett, master of all the above and winner of a Ruth and James Ewing Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts. “I listen.”
None of this should be a surprise to the thousands of lives Barrett, 73, has touched in the Greater Keene area for more than half a century. He taught general music for 35 years at Keene Middle School, then for several more years at Westmoreland School, in his hometown. He later became a substitute teacher in Westmoreland, happy to engage pupils in all subjects, until the pandemic shut everything down in 2020.
He is the founder and director, the heart and soul, of the Westmoreland Town Band, going on 52 years. He began directing the choir at the Westmoreland United Church as a Keene State College freshman in 1966, before switching to the Union Church in 2014, where he is an ordained music minister.
He is, according to Rebecca Sayles (flutist/piccoloist), who nominated him for the Ewing award, “a poet, riddler, and composer, too; Carlson’s sense of humor, cheerful disposition, and encouragement of lifelong participation in music permeate his interactions with the band members and audiences alike.”
Sayles describes herself as a Westmoreland Town Band newbie, having moved to the area in 2018. She learned about the volunteer community band after her husband, David, informally met Barrett at the Westmoreland Village Store over a cup of coffee. He came home “and told me that I had to join the Westmoreland Town Band,” she says.
On a recent drizzly afternoon, dressed in his usual casual attire of plaid shirt and jeans, Barrett is surrounded by four antique lawn tractors in one of his garages. He has 20 tractors in all on his property — lawn and full-sized farm tractors — some in various stages of being taken apart and put back together. That’s nothing; he’s had as many as 50 tractors on the property he moved into in 1996, a sprawling tract in the Westmoreland woods. He mentions that the gray Chevy Silverado in his driveway is the 136th vehicle he has owned.
“I’m a country kid, an old New England country kid,” Barrett says.
He’s also the longtime president of the Cast & Brass Club, a local antique machinery group. Self-taught in the art of tractor restoration, it’s his way of passing the time when not immersed in music or school. He's as deft with a timing light gun as he is with a conductor’s baton — done right, the corresponding sounds become music in his ears.
Music has been a lifelong passion for Barrett, ever since he and his twin sister, Sue, first took piano lessons in 4th grade. It wasn’t long before he picked up the baritone horn and his assembly of 11 instruments was afoot. He learned both notes and discipline, studying under Bob Cummings, the legendary music mentor at Keene High for 33 years.
His mother supplied an egg timer. She insisted that he practice earnestly every day for 30 minutes, and that meant until the last grain of sand had dropped down from the timer.
He carried that discipline to Keene State, where he studied music, and then instilled that trait in students at Keene Middle School for the next 35 years. When Barrett stepped down in 2005, his farewell included tearful goodbyes and numerous commemorations during his final middle school concert, highlighted by a surprise appearance from his own Westmoreland Town Band.
He formed the band 52 years ago for one performance, six musicians marching in the town’s Old Home Day parade. But they kept marching and it kept growing, becoming a mainstay in the Monadnock Region and beyond for decades. Strictly volunteer, its mission is enjoyment for both the musicians and the audience.
“No group can beat us in playing with heart, in playing with feelings, in playing with emotions,” he says in a deliberate tone. “Whether tuning the band or tuning a tractor, I try to feel it. If I can’t feel it, I can’t get the band to feel it, and I can’t get the audience to feel it.”
Barrett never tires of talking about one of the highlights of his life: In 2000, the band was one of six in the nation invited to perform on the Lincoln Memorial steps as part of Washington, D.C.’s 250th anniversary. “I’ll swear Abe Lincoln was tapping his foot,” he says with a laugh. One listener from Nebraska was tapping his foot from the far end of the reflecting pool — he later told Barrett he could hear the band crystal-clear from hundreds of yards away even though they didn’t use a sound system.
The band’s bread and butter is its summer concerts on local bandstands, and Christmas music during the holiday season. Barrett jokes that newcomers have only two requirements: They have to know “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Sleigh Ride.”
Today, the band features 25 members and Barrett would love to see an infusion of youth. In the past, ages have ranged from 12 to the mid-80s. It went on hiatus for more than a year due to the pandemic, with one exception. It celebrated its 50th anniversary concert in 2020 at the new pavilion at the First Baptist Church in Keene, with band members spaced 8 feet apart.
With Fellowship Hall in the basement of the United Church still closed, rehearsals have moved to the Union Church, though the space is not an ideal setup. “It’s tough, but it goes to the character of the band,” he says.
About 12 years ago Barrett was in the fight of his life when he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and underwent chemotherapy for 2½ years. He’ll be cancer-free for 10 years this October and says the Westmoreland Town Band members were a major part of his support system.
As for his musical tastes, which are many and varied, he’s a longtime fan of the Canadian Brass quintet and John Denver, whose music speaks to him because of its earthen quality. “He was a forerunner in getting people back in touch with the earth,” he says. “And he has the songs that show it.”
Poetry is another love, and he’s still dabbling with a book of poems that he long ago titled “Conversations with the Country.” The threat of COVID has kept him from substitute teaching in Westmoreland and he misses it dearly. Tuning a tractor’s engine goes only so far. “I get bored. And I get bored quick,” he says.
But outdoor concert season is upon us, and Barrett has been busy tinkering with the band’s arrangements.
“I love to see a piece develop and come to life in rehearsal,” he says. “I don’t have much to do in the concerts. I just wave my arms and keep the band together. People aren’t there to see me.”
No doubt a cast of thousands would beg to differ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.