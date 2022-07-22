Carlson Barrett

Carlson Barrett

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Music is inspirational, interpretive, personal. It’s rewriting an arrangement, gauging a band’s melody, playing 11 instruments, encouraging an eager neophyte — or adjusting the deep-bellied roar of a misfiring antique tractor’s engine.

“I use my ear,” says Carlson Barrett, master of all the above and winner of a Ruth and James Ewing Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts. “I listen.”

Carlson Barrett, founder and conductor of the Westmoreland Town Band, is the recipient of a 2022 Ewing Arts Award for lifetime achievement in the arts. Video by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

