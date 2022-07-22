Alice Fuld navigated the world of journalism as a woman starting in the late 1950, first at Harvard's student newspaper and later Scholastic Magazine and The Keene Sentinel, but she's most proud of helping cultivate the arts scene in the Monadnock Region.
For more than 25 years, Fuld wrote as a public advocate for the arts during her time with The Sentinel. After moving to the Elm City with her husband, Gilbert, in 1971, Fuld started as a freelance music and theater critic before she joined the newsroom full-time as the arts and entertainment editor in 1988.
As a child, Fuld, now 82, was surrounded by the arts. Having lived on Central Park West in New York City, she was near several theaters and cinemas. Her parents were big fans of the New York Philharmonic, a symphony orchestra founded in 1842 and based in Lincoln Center.
Fuld said her father Morris Kinzler, did public relations for the now closed Roxy Theatre on 6th Avenue, and her mother Kay Kinzler was an avid painter.
"The arts were in the air, in the house, for which I grew up," Fuld said. "It was just part of life. On birthdays, we celebrated by going to the Broadway musical theater."
She later graduated from Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. with a bachelor's degree in history and began writing for the Harvard Crimson, the university's daily newspaper, in 1959. At the time, Fuld said it was pretty much unheard of for a woman to be on the editorial board, and she was probably the second woman to be elected, one semester after the first.
"We were pioneers," Fuld said. "I think you had to be twice as good to be a woman on the board."
Fuld added that the men she worked with at the Crimson had been nice to her, and she thought they saw her as a sort of motherly figure. While working there, Fuld said she began writing theater and music reviews, up until 1961 when she graduated.
After graduating, she said it was hard finding employment in journalism as a woman.
"It was angry making," Fuld said. "It was crappy that places assumed I would quickly become pregnant and quit. It was very annoying, and even women today have to balance that, or they don't have kids."
While at Harvard, Fuld had met her husband through a friend, who was then dating Gilbert's younger brother. At the time, Gilbert had been attending medical school at the University of Pittsburgh. After finishing school, the two moved to New York and had their first child, Rachel, now 53.
While living in New York, Fuld wrote for Scholastic Magazine, and was able to negotiate a three-day week while also caring for her daughter.
Soon after, the family moved to Keene as Gilbert pursued a job with Cheshire Medical Center, and Fuld began working for The Sentinel. By then, they had a second daughter, Sarah, now 51.
Initially, Fuld reviewed both amateur and professional performances in the area, including high school musicals, Lions Club shows, college theater productions and the Peterborough Players.
"I had a great job," she said. "I interviewed interesting people, got to go to interesting things...and I got to write about it, which is something I always wanted to do."
While reviewing performances, whether concerts or plays, Fuld said she often knew near the start of the show if it was a good performance or not. In order to know what makes a good production, Fuld had developed her own standards for critiquing shows by reading other professional critics and from her years of exposure to the arts.
"There were certain things that you have to look for that I didn't love about being a critic," Fuld said. "Are the sets falling down? Is someone fluffing their lines? Are they playing out of sync? But often I led with my heart. If I really liked it, I need to find ways to justify really liking it. If I really didn't like it, same thing."
After she became arts and entertainment editor at The Sentinel, Fuld began to shift her focus from reviews to previews of upcoming shows and interviewing creative artists, in an effort to drive the dialogue surrounding the local arts scene.
Fuld said she recognized the importance of writing in a conversational tone, so that it's more accessible to the reader.
"Journalism is a craft," she said. "You're not trying to show off how good a writer you are, you're trying to convey something and tell people what happened and how I felt about it. My job was not to show me off, but what you might find if you saw these shows."
Gilbert Fuld nominated Alice for a Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award in the Arts Advocate category. He said Alice paved the way for the robust arts culture enjoyed by many in the area.
"She believed that the paying public was entitled to some degree of excellence no matter who was on stage," he wrote. "A perfunctory performance did not go unnoticed. Her reviewing, interviewing and reporting on the arts advanced the idea that the performing and creative arts are worthy of community attention and involvement."
Fuld retired from The Sentinel in 2000, and, after her long career of writing for the arts, she hopes she made an impact.
"I'd like to think that I really moved the arts forward," she said. "I hope I had a role in that."
Eric Stumacher, founder and former director of the Keene Chamber Orchestra, said Fuld's voice is missed on the arts scene.
"Before Alice, there wasn't really a sense of high-level professional offerings in the area," Stumacher said. "Alice helped build the community of arts which is very important and voluminous."
