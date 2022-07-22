Alice Fuld

Alice Fuld navigated the world of journalism as a woman starting in the late 1950, first at Harvard's student newspaper and later Scholastic Magazine and The Keene Sentinel, but she's most proud of helping cultivate the arts scene in the Monadnock Region.

For more than 25 years, Fuld wrote as a public advocate for the arts during her time with The Sentinel. After moving to the Elm City with her husband, Gilbert, in 1971, Fuld started as a freelance music and theater critic before she joined the newsroom full-time as the arts and entertainment editor in 1988.

Alice Fuld is the recipient of a 2022 Ewing Arts Award in the category of arts advocate. Video by Justin Altman.

