Volunteer: Lisa Witte

Lisa Witte was nominated for and won an Everyday Heroes award for taking her time outside of work to volunteer at the Krif Road COVID-19 site. “I received an e-mail from Monadnock Community Hospital, that they’re looking for help with the administration of vaccines and I was like, that is how I would love to be involved in that,” she said. Witte’s job as a volunteer at Krif Road was to manage the documentation and keep people in a good place. “People may be excited, apprehensive or nervous about the vaccines, how people react to these emotions can be very different — you have to be present and in the moment,” she explained. These are skills that she has and that apply to her current role too, as the superintendent in Monadnock Regional High School. With that background and a drive to help the community, she was ready to take on the challenge.
Witte not only helped the general public with the vaccine process, but she also helped her fellow educators. “When it came time for our educators to get vaccines, I was able to coordinate to volunteer on the days when our employees were scheduled to get their vaccines. It was nice to be there, help out and be present and to see that process through,” she said. “That was incredibly enjoyable.”
Witte has worked at MHS for six years, but has been an educator for over 25 years.
Witte said after she moved from Maine to Manchester, NH, she didn’t find a lot of opportunities to be involved in the community outside of her job. Lacking that connection led her to move to Peterborough where she was able to become a member of the Peterborough Fire and Rescue. She comes from a family of public servants. Her father and grandfather were both firefighters, another grandfather was a police detective and she has an uncle who was a state trooper. “I really love this community and I’ve made a lot of friends,” she said of Peterborough Fire and Rescue, “It’s really kind of cool to make a difference.” She’s also found that being a member of the fire and rescue has also been a great way to feel connected and stay connected with her father.
Volunteering has always been an important part of Witte’s life. Having started in high school and college with the Kiwanis Service Organizations, and later in Maine volunteering to help senior citizens with managing finances and avoiding scams. “I feel much more well rounded when I am able to give back to the community a little more,” Witte said.
When it comes to volunteering and making a difference in the community, Witte said, “The best part of this is being able to model for my daughter Avery, what it means to be a community member and to be a good citizen. I am hopeful as she is getting older she will pursue the same interests for the same reasons.” She explained, “You have to find things that you love doing and immerse yourself in them. It could be your work, it could be outside your work, but if you don’t love it, why would you do it? I love all of the things I’m involved in, otherwise I wouldn’t invest the energy into them. I want to instill that direction into her.”