Volunteer: Carole Vogeley

As with many communities, the residents of Chesterfield found themselves drawn together more than ever during COVID-19 to help those in need — and they had a leader in Carole Vogeley.
Vogeley has been the Director of Joan’s Food Pantry in Chesterfield for the past eight years. Joan’s Food Pantry is run from the basement of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Chesterfield, but provides food to people from many area towns and is open Saturday mornings for distribution to those in need.
She leads a dedicated crew of volunteers that numbered 25 to 30 before COVID-19 but is currently at about 10 in order to keep everyone safe and follow protocols. She said the pantry serves about 50 to 60 families weekly and that number increases up to 100 during the winter months, many of them seniors from Hinsdale’s Rolling Hills Village housing community.
She was surprised and touched to be recognized as an Everyday Hero, but is quick to share the credit and the honor with so many others who have been there to pitch in wherever needed.
“We have wonderful support from the community,” Vogeley said. “I could not do any of it without my wonderful volunteers. There have been so many helping hands since this started.”
Volunteers also assist with the pick-up of donations from the New Hampshire Food Bank as well as produce from area farms — New Dawn Farm, Fertile Fields and the 1780 Farm, all donate to the pantry.
Chesterfield is a tight-knit community where Vogeley, 74, has lived for 39 years — she jokingly refers to herself as “a newcomer” compared to her husband William, 82, a town resident since age 5 who also helps a great deal with the food pantry. Her mentors Audrey Ericson and Joanne MacLean were two strong ladies who were hard to say no to, she chuckles as she recalls her beginnings at the pantry as a volunteer.
When asked what led her to initially volunteer at the pantry, she recalls the impact of a cancer scare. “This was the path meant for me,” she said. “We’ve been blessed.”
Nominator Benny Schlichting and his wife, Kathy, are longtime pantry volunteers. In his nomination Benny wrote, “Carole spends hours behind the scenes coordinating food delivery and pickups, organizing the pantry to maximize effective distribution and establishing and maintaining protocols that have kept the workers and patrons safe throughout the pandemic. Her first thought has been to keep the pantry functioning for those who need it and to make sure that everyone feels safe doing it.”
While prior to the pandemic, those in need could peruse the pantry and choose their own items, during COVID-19 the volunteers instead filled bags for pantry visitors and placed them directly into their car trunks in the parking lot to follow social distancing parameters. Vogeley said there has been nothing but gratitude despite the necessary safety protocols.
Schlichting concurred in his nomination: “Carole makes sure that all are welcome. ... She and the other volunteers have worked diligently in all kinds of weather to make sure the patrons receive the food necessities that keep them going week to week.”
“We’re like the mailman,” Vogeley said. “Out in all kinds of weather. Everyone has been very appreciative. Not one person has complained.”
She said thanks to an increase in donations, Joan’s was even able to provide a larger variety of items during the pandemic, which was crucial in ensuring that high-risk seniors could avoid going to the grocery store. She was impressed and grateful to see that the New Hampshire Food Bank really “upped their game,” as she put it.
Additional donations of cat and dog food, paper goods and masks by generous Chesterfield community members were also much-appreciated during COVID-19 because they are not permissible to purchase through state food assistance programs. Those extra non-food items meant a lot to many during a financially difficult time.
The meaningful connections keep her going and fill her heart.
“It’s so rewarding,” she said. “I’ve met so many wonderful people and they’re so grateful.
“When someone looks at you with tears and says ‘thank you,’ that’s all you need. We feed the soul as well as the body.”