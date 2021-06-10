Healthcare: Mary-Anne Wisell

Inclusion, participation, and relationships for all people who are at risk of isolation from community — this is the mission of Monadnock Developmental Services (MDS). In 2020, COVID-19 tested every sense of that mission.
The agency specializes in providing individuals with developmental and related disabilities the means to live as independently as possible in their own communities. Mary-Anne Wisell, MDS Director of Operations, was at the forefront of the charge to ensure the safety of both the individuals served by MDS as well as the staff members who provide the essential services, said Karen Peterson, Development/Fundraising Coordinator at MDS and Wisell’s nominator for the Everyday Hero honor.
Wisell, 55, has worked at Monadnock Developmental Services for 19 years and has been the agency’s director of operations for 15 years. She lives In Keene with her husband Rick and has two grown children and a grandson.
The agency needed to continue caring for the community’s children and adults with disabilities, many of whom had underlying health conditions that placed them at higher risk and vulnerable to the virus. With so many unknowns, the way services were provided was of utmost concern. Utilizing teleconferencing, video conferencing, and e-mail methods, Wisell kept MDS service providers updated on the constantly changing safety protocols. Available teleservices were also instituted with individuals, families and home providers.
For an agency that rises up to meet the struggles of isolation for individuals with disabilities, COVID-19 turned everything upside-down. Suddenly going into the community was no longer safe and we were all being told to stay home.
“It was a lonely world for families, staff and everybody,” Wisell said. “We had to be creative. Our inclusion and participation mission had gone to the wayside. We were successful with some virtual activities, but the rate of employment [of the individuals we serve] dropped substantially. Many jobs were suspended or lost completely. Many won’t go back.”
Coordinating with state health officials to obtain the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep everyone safe was a daunting task that also fell to Wisell. Wisell said that MDS was diligent with its use of PPE and she credits that action for the agency’s ability to avoid any significant outbreaks. For once, she noted, isolation was necessary and helpful.
When vaccinations became available, Wisell worked with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network to create a designated “vaccine clinic day” at the Krif Road site for the MDS community at the end of February. More than 175 individuals came through that day.
As Peterson noted, Wisell was there with her clipboard, running around, greeting folks and fielding e-mails and texts, all with a smile on her mask-covered face — and she knew everyone.
“The Krif Road folks did a phenomenal job supporting individuals having a tough time,” Wisell said. “The families were good at being flexible and it took a well-coordinated effort by all to be successful.”
The offices at MDS are slowly opening back up for scheduled meetings, Wisell said. They are being cautious and conservative to protect their vulnerable population. The Early Supports and Services branch of the agency has been extremely busy keeping up with all the new intakes and referrals that were postponed for so long.
“I never quite expected to be the director of all things COVID,” Wisell said. “Now I need to figure out what my job used to be — to get back into a routine and start to move forward.”
She was “utterly shocked” she said to receive an Everyday Hero honor, adding that it was a very nice surprise. She is quick to point out that none of her efforts were done in a vacuum.
“It was not a solo venture,” she said. “Our families, staff, and so many people stepped up. If my leadership helped then I am eternally grateful, but I could never have done this on my own.”