Taking care of people and making them feel better is Denise Ferland’s job, and it’s been her job since she was 23 years old.
Ferland is a respiratory therapist at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and she has been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic. Never once wavering in her duties, in fact, she said she felt her role was more important than ever before. “I have been doing this for so long, I feel this responsibility to do the best I can for the people coming in here,” she explained.
Even when the workload became overwhelming, the ICU was full and the hospital was short staffed, Ferland worked extra hours if necessary. “I was needed more than ever,” she stressed.
Ferland has four children; two young ones still at home. She said it was really hard in the beginning of the pandemic. With working long hours and the fear of the unknown, she had thought about not returning home until it was all over. “I debated staying away for a while, but my husband and my 14 and 16 year olds really wanted me home,” she recalled.
To limit exposure to her family she would make sure all of her personal belongings at work were covered throughout the day, and then the first thing she did when she got home was immediately shower and change. “Now that I am vaccinated, I am not as worried,” Ferland added.
Though the patient load has gone down significantly and Ferland and her team feel they are in a much better place, there were moments that made them question if they were even making a difference. “It was overwhelming because we didn’t know what we were dealing with. Every single day we were waiting for some kind of improvement and everyday nothing was getting better. That was terrifying because we just wondered, ‘What are we doing here?’ We weren’t even helping anybody, just supporting them,” Ferland said.
Taking care of people and trying to make them feel better, especially now when they don’t have any family here is something Ferland said was important to her. She enjoys making a difference in people’s lives, but watching patients suffer alone without their families was one of the hardest parts in this pandemic.
Ferland’s sister Collen Manzi, wrote in her nomination: “She is one of the strongest and most empathetic people I know. She has been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic, and continues to do all she can to ensure the health and well-being of those in her care. Her willingness to put herself at risk to help others and make them feel cared for and loved in their time of need is truly inspirational. She is also an amazing mother, wife, daughter and sister. The world is so much better with you here, Denise!”
Her family are not the only ones who see all of her hard work. The community collectively voted Ferland as one of their Everyday Heroes for the effort she has put into caring for others in the Monadnock Region.
“I am not great at recognition, so at first I was so surprised,” Ferland said of her nomination and win. But she acknowledges that fighting the pandemic is a group effort. “I think that as a community and that Cheshire Medical did really good with working together and facing this thing. I am proud of my coworkers and my facility, I really am,” she said.