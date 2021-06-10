Frontline: Jean Kundert

Jean Kundert of Rindge, is working on her 13th year at Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough. Her job title is Community Relations, but her job extends much further than that. Along with making sure residents stay connected with family and friends, she also works in transportation and dabbles a bit with resident activities and events.
Things haven’t been easy for anyone during this pandemic, especially when it comes to community relations. Jean’s biggest challenge has been helping residents maintain contact with their loved ones while Summerhill has been on lockdown. She has helped set up endless amounts of phone calls and Facetimes. And now that Summerhill is in a modified lockdown she has also helped schedule in-person visits twice a week and is making sure all safety protocols are followed to meet the CDC guidelines, such as maintaining the distance of 6-feet apart. Kundert says she is very hopeful that Summerhill will soon allow outdoor visits now that the weather is getting nicer.
Pre-pandemic Kundert was responsible for driving residents to their doctor’s appointments, but now she has had to switch that role to setting up telehealth appointments online. Residents had to switch from going to doctors appointments to attending online, virtual visits.
When asked what her favorite part of her job is she replied, “being part of the team here at Summerhill, and helping the residents.” Kundert explained, “It’s all about the residents here. Having fun, being healthy, staying active and enjoying life.”
When it comes to the residents, Kundert loves to have fun and get creative. She has a closet chock-full of costumes and games and she loves to implement these items into her job. “If I find that a resident is having an off day or needs a little pick-me-up, I put on a suit and come on out! Some days I can change six to seven times. You never know what I’ll wear!” she said. “I love my job. It’s all about the fun and all about the smile,” but Kundert explains that she could never do her job without her amazing team. Because of this team atmosphere Kundert wants to use her Hannaford gift card to provide a nice brunch to share with all of her teammates.