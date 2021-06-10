First Responder: Bryan Wetherby

Bryan Wetherby is a man of few words, especially when it comes to talking about himself. As a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the town of Walpole for 30 years officially this January, it’s safe to say he has some serious experience under his belt, and that he loves what he does.
“Bryan is a truly impressive volunteer firefighter and EMT,” his wife, Jeanne Wetherby writes. “He is always ready to spring into action when the tone drops and someone in our community is in need.”
Wetherby’s exceptional leadership skills have always been a prominent feature of his, even before the pandemic – as Walpole’s Fire Lieutenant, he is known in town for educating and mentoring his peers on the firefighting team as well as in the community, simply setting the bar for what a first responder can provide for the people around them.
Wetherby rises to the challenge each and every day in his position – whether it’s providing fire protection, conducting emergency medical services or educating his community on fire safety and the proper protocols, he is attentive, driven, and doing it all with a smile.
“I really enjoy doing it,” Wetherby said, putting it simply.
What it really comes down to, he says, is who he works with: his job has never been a one-man show, and he is extremely grateful and thankful for his fellow volunteer firefighters and EMTs who are working alongside him. The sheer comradery within the Walpole first responder team is hard to match, and Wetherby doesn’t take that for granted one bit.
“With everything I do,” Wetherby said, “it always takes at least one other member. I’m only doing 50 percent of the part. Otherwise, it just wouldn’t work out.”
Whetherby certainly credits his boss, Walpole Fire Chief Richard Hulburt, as an immense reason for being able to deliver the level of public service he provides to the community.
“If it wasn’t for [Hulburt}, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do,” Wetherby said.
Jeanne Wetherby is quite often told about the impact her husband has on the town of Walpole.
“It is seldom that I don’t hear from our community how wonderful Bryan was, call after call,” she writes. “He truly cares for each and everyone in our community.”
When asked if there were anything he would like to convey to the public, Wetherby put it plainly: all fire departments are looking for volunteers. Town programs typically train members who want to join, he said. Anyone who is thinking about serving their fellow town residents should definitely sign up – they won’t be disappointed.
Whether it’s working alongside his fellow firefighters, perfecting new and improved EMS techniques or holding the hand of a patient who is scared, Wetherby is there, by their side, giving his 100 percent and doing it to the absolute best of his ability. His leadership to the fire department is nothing short of exemplary, and we thank him for his constant dedication, his tremendous work ethic, and his humble attitude.
“Bryan is always ready to serve his community, day or night,” Jeanne said. “He is truly a hometown hero!”