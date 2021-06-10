A few weeks ago, we started getting the sense that the COVID-19 pandemic was, thankfully, slipping behind us. Though it was still an uncertain time, vaccinations were picking up, infection rates were dropping and hospitalizations tied to the coronavirus were decidedly lower. We wondered if we should take a breath of relief, indulge in a bit of optimism, and, just maybe, hazard the thought that by the summer, we’d be returning to normalcy (or the latest version of that). And though there were still hesitations, all signs seemed hopeful.
And so, it also seemed a good time to reflect a bit on the people who helped us get to this positivity point. We sought to celebrate the everyday hero, the person who, without prompting, recognized that which they could do to help us all – and did it. These are the frontline workers who couldn’t stay home; the teachers who mastered technology, remote teaching and keeping kids engaged against long odds; the emergency and healthcare workers who, without question, saved lives; and the volunteers who looked for ways to assist and stepped up with creativity, enthusiasm and caring.
“Hero” can be a term too easily tossed out as a platitude without truly reflecting on its meaning. In this case of celebration, we follow closely the following definition: “A person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.”
We launched Everyday Heroes by asking our readers to nominate those who, by the above definition, carried out in word and in deed the selfless action of heroes. About 80 local residents were found, all fitting that description. And then we voted on these truly inspirational individuals and came up with the 16 who stood just above the rest in how they helped shepherd us through one of the most challenging healthcare crisis in our history.
In the pages that follow, please enjoy the stories on each of those 16 but pay close attention to the complete list. If we ever encounter another catastrophe the likes of COVID-19, these are the people we should all model for ourselves.
They are our Everyday Heroes, but what they did you don’t see every day.
Terrence L. Williams
President & COO