Teacher: Wendy Chamberlin

Keeping kids motivated through the pandemic during remote school was not an easy task, but Wendy Chamberlin of Marlborough was not afraid to take on the challenge. She went above and beyond her call of duty, even showing up at student’s homes to make sure they were signing on and staying connected.
Chamberlin began teaching right out of college in 1981, starting with Children’s Circle at Keene State College and then went on to work at Mount Caesar Elementary School in Swanzey. From there she moved right next door to Monadnock Regional High School, where she is currently employed. Chamberlin works in special education, teaching grades 7 through 12.
When the pandemic started and schools were forced to go remote, Chamberlin made it her mission to keep the kids involved. She feels her students benefit greatly from consistency in school and she wanted to make sure that all their hard work was not lost, due to the changes COVID-19 had made in their day-to-day lives. She said this was a big motivation for her and helped push her forward, even when things were difficult. “The kids needed to have somebody constant in their lives to reassure them that we are going to continue working on their education and their fears, and we are going to get through this,” she explained.
But, it certainly wasn’t an easy task. Balancing working from home and the challenge of technology was hard. Chamberlin isn’t afraid to admit that she may not be the most adept with computers, and this was definitely a learning curve for her. She eventually got the hang of it and successfully taught her students, even if it meant ditching the computers when issues arose and making some home visits, on occasion.
One of Chamberlin’s favorite parts of her job is the relationships with the kids. “I have had some of my students from kindergarten continue on through Monadnock and I ended up seeing them through to their graduation,” Chamberlin said. “I never gave up on a kid and they know that I won’t. I don’t know how inspiring I am,” she said, but she feels like never giving up is just in her nature and she thinks it helps her students continue with their education, even if they sometimes struggle. Believing in the children, encouraging them and fostering their strengths is something Chamberlin feels very strongly about.
When Chamberlin said she found out she had been nominated and then won an Everyday Hero Award she was very surprised. “I feel very honored to be considered, and then to win, it all just left me speechless,” she described.