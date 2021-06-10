This year has been quite a roller coaster ride and it’s been no different for Joselyn Sullivan of Brattleboro, Vt., an art teacher at Keene High School. She is in her first year at Keene High and things certainly haven’t been easy.
Teaching students in grades 9 through 12 has been a change for Sullivan. Before working at Keene High School she worked in elementary art at Westmoreland Elementary School. But she’s jumped into the roll with plenty of excitement and enthusiasm. “I really enjoy teaching high school. It’s a lot more advanced and you get to see kids get really passionate about art,” she said.
In the summer when Sullivan is not busy teaching in school, she is a camp counselor and director of arts and crafts at the Swanzey Lake Day Camp. This summer will be her third year doing this.
When it comes to teaching during a pandemic, you have to be ready for anything and Sullivan was. “We did the best we could by restructuring the curriculum in a way that could be done virtually,” she said. Having to teach remotely, “was a bit of a shock for everyone,” Sullivan explained. Her main goal set forth was to inspire the kids to be creative. “Art is a difficult subject to teach virtually. All you can hope for is that kids will enjoy what they do, which will encourage them to do more,” she said. “The goal was to get kids to be creative and use their imagination.”
On top of the difficulty in teaching virtually, there were constant schedule changes. Children started out the school year in a hybrid schedule, where they attended school in person two days a week and then were remote learning from home two days a week.