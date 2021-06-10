Special education teacher, Jessica Hall, went above and beyond for her students at the start of the pandemic and continues to do so after more than a year into it. Her kind and caring ways have shown students and their families that she is in this for the long-haul.
Hall, a resident of Winchester, has been a special education teacher to kindergarten and first graders at Franklin Elementary School in Keene, for the past 14 years. Student’s needs and education are an integral part of Hall’s job and she has never wavered in that. The community has acknowledged the care Hall has put into her work and the public came together and voted her an Everyday Hero.
When school went from remote to hybrid to remote and back again, it had been hard to adjust to. Hall said that it was probably harder for her and her coworkers though, and that most children just kind of go with the flow.
But even though children seemed to take the changes with ease, it was not always easy.
“Remote learning for kindergarten and first graders is very challenging. Finding ways to engage them on a screen was difficult.” Hall said. Working to get the children to stay attentive during remote learning took some trial and error, “it was different for every kiddo,” She explained. She found that meeting with the students one-on-one worked much better than as a class, with this age group. She was able to borrow a document camera that she could use manipulatives with and it made it easier to show books to students. She also used lots of websites and videos to help engage them.
With all these challenges Hall said that seeing the kids everyday made it worth it, “They put a smile on your face, and they needed you, as much as you needed them.” She added, “As kindergartners and first graders, they didn’t know what was going on and it was important to provide them with as much normalcy as I could.”
Hall stressed that this school year has almost seemed more challenging than last because of all the changes — going from the hybrid learning approach to fully remote before winter break. Then, once they went back to hybrid it was announced that kindergarten and first graders would be switched to four days a week in-person learning. “Adjusting to all of the different schedules is not easy. Everyday felt like a Monday,” Hall said.
She explained that things have gotten much better now that students are full-time and in school five days a week. Though, she still has one student who remains fully remote and it can be quite a juggling act finding time outside of her classroom to meet with them online.
But she is certainly glad to be back at Franklin School full-time doing the things she loves best. “One of my favorite things would be seeing a child finally understanding a concept. You can see their face when they have that ‘aha’ moment when they finally get it,” she articulated. She also enjoys collaborating with the other teachers in the building, “because we have a fabulous team here and we all work really well together.”