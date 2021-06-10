Frontline: Courtney Elliott

If you frequent Hannaford of Keene, you have probably been greeted at some point by Courtney Elliott and her infectious smile.
Elliott lives in Keene and May 31st will mark her 24th year at Keene Hannaford. She started working at Hannaford in 1997 and she still remembers the day she was hired like it was yesterday. “I have such pure happiness working there. It’s more than just a job to me. It’s a passion,” she explained.” I wake up and I can’t wait to go to work at Hannaford. It’s a really fun place to work.”
Elliott is currently a service clerk on the front end of the store where her duties include bagging customer’s groceries and collecting carts from outside and returning them into the store. She also is no stranger to greeting the customers with a smile and assisting anyone who needs help, whether she can help them herself or finding someone else who can assist them. She is also currently training in the seafood department and is excited to work there two days a week.
When faced with the pandemic, Elliott didn’t skip a beat, picking up some new job duties such as wiping down and sanitizing carts and handing out masks to customers who didn’t have any. But these new tasks weren’t the only things that helped community members through the scary times of the pandemic — Elliott’s demeanor played a big part in keeping everyone’s spirits up. Hallie Dugrenier, who nominated Elliott for this Everyday Hero Award said, “Courtney is the most friendly, and kind bagger I have ever had the pleasure to meet. I love her style: happy, colorful and enthusiastic. If we all had just a little bit of Courtney’s spirit, the world would be a much happier place. She lifts my mood every time I see her.”
Being around everyone is Elliott’s favorite part of her job. “That’s my key to happiness, all the socialness at work. I love making people happy. When I am able to make people happy it makes my heart scream,” Elliott exclaimed.