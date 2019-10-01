Name: Erik Willis
Age: 43
How long have you lived in Keene: 25 years
Family: Single
Education: Keene State College
Occupation: Self Employed and Chef at The Monadnock Food Co op
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: The Community Kitchen, Keene Toastmasters
Public/government service: Volunteer at The Community Kitchen, Volunteer at Stonewall Farm. Board Member of Keene Top Chef
1. Why are you running for a ward seat on the City Council?
I’m running for a ward seat on the City Council because I care about the people in this city and I also believe that public opinion counts and that city councilors should listen to public opinion as opposed to simply towing the line of any particular party
2. What’s an issue of particular importance to residents of your ward — more than to the city in general — and how would you address it?
I’m going to be completely honest. I really need to go door to door to not only let folks know I am running for Ward 2 City Councilor and that I would appreciate their vote but also to find out what is most important to them concerning Ward 2. I will be doing that in the very near future.
3. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
My personal number one concern right now is helping downtown businesses continue to thrive. I hear all the time that 2 hour parking isn’t enough. I also feel that free parking on Sunday only isn’t really fair as most businesses are closed or have limited hours. My solution is to have free parking on the weekends and to have one flat yearly rate a year for at the minimum of 4 hours downtown parking for citizens of Keene. For out of town residents off site parking garages.
4. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
Quite simply the parking issue and how it affects the flow of downtown business.