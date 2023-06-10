An entrepreneur is someone who creates a business that brings new products and services to the economy and takes on greater than normal financial risks to do so.

On May 3, seven entrepreneurs shared their stories and presented their progress at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in downtown Keene. The presentations, ranging from microgreens to tiny home construction to natural health providers, were the result of a seven-week business planning course culminating in the 2023 Spring Business Lab Pitch event. The program, which is in its 19th year, was created by Mary Ann Kristensen, who said the presenters’ enthusiasm and excitement for their new businesses was evident.

Business psychologist Bob Vecchiotti can be reached at rav@leadershipexpert.com.

