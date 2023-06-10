An entrepreneur is someone who creates a business that brings new products and services to the economy and takes on greater than normal financial risks to do so.
On May 3, seven entrepreneurs shared their stories and presented their progress at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in downtown Keene. The presentations, ranging from microgreens to tiny home construction to natural health providers, were the result of a seven-week business planning course culminating in the 2023 Spring Business Lab Pitch event. The program, which is in its 19th year, was created by Mary Ann Kristensen, who said the presenters’ enthusiasm and excitement for their new businesses was evident.
“Let the idea demon grab hold of you and see what happens,” she said. “Ideas shape us as we shape them!”
The recent small business program was hosted at the Hannah Grimes Center. Tim Pipp, founder and owner of Beeze Tees Screen Printing and a 2012 graduate of the program emceed the evening and sponsored the food and drink for the networking that occurred before and after the pitches.
Sara Powell, who manages the program at Hannah Grimes, said the program has matured into a business growth opportunity for people who have started their own companies. She believes that pitching “becomes a valuable tool in gaining clarity on their vision and the ability to expertly communicate who they are, what they do, and what the value of their business is.” A small sample of local small business entrepreneurs who have completed the program include Linda Rubin of Frisky Cow Gelato; Adam Hamilton of Nuttin’ Ordinary; Danya Landis of Machina Arts; and Jason and Louis Plante of Bear Mountain Maple Syrup.
In 2020, 4.3 million people filed paperwork for starting a business, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This was a 24 percent increase over the previous year. And 2022 saw even more with 5.4 million applications. Sadly, more than a third of these businesses will not survive their third year, according to the Small Business Administration.
Business Lab graduates buck that trend. Eighty-four percent of all businesses that have participated in the program since 2004 remain in business today. In 2019 alone, these companies contributed $19.2 million to the local economy. The goal of the Hannah Grimes Business Lab Program is to build confidence in each entrepreneur and further assure their long-term success.
The challenges of starting and sustaining a business today are many. A few of these challenges are access to cash, not relying on one customer, too much reliance on the owner/founder, and burn out. Then there was COVID.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in many small businesses. In 2021, 34 percent of small businesses were closed compared to January 2020, according to the World Economic Forum. Bankruptcies were high among small businesses. However, businesses that sought new ways to satisfy consumer needs, asked a lot of questions and listened, focused on discovery, and understood leadership as a process between the leader and implementers, came out of the COVID-19 crisis early.
There will always be challenges in small businesses. To be successful and continue to grow, the path forward will be to identify and respond to the challenges early.
