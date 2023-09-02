Entrepreneurs to make pitches to win $10,000
Radically Rural’s annual PitchFork Challenge is a pitch competition designed to empower rural entrepreneurs by offering them financial support and momentum through a friendly contest.
The PitchFork Challenge final event takes place Sept. 27 during the Radically Rural summit. Finalists will give an in-person pitch to a panel of judges before a live audience. The winner will be announced during the closing ceremony at The Colonial Theatre’s Mainstage on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Rural entrepreneurs receive coaching to create a compelling pitch that showcases their business and qualifies them for a cash award. The annual competition culminates with the selection of a “pitcher” who receives a $10,000 cash prize.
The PitchFork Challenge was first introduced during the inaugural Radically Rural summit in 2018. Since then, the program has opened doors for local entrepreneurs in eligible counties by providing them with the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, develop meaningful relationships with investors, and refine their ability to communicate about their businesses concisely and effectively.
As a platform for powerful new prospects, the PitchFork Challenge has played a role in driving rural entrepreneurial growth and fostering a dynamic and supportive business ecosystem. The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship has even created a PitchFork Program Guide so that this event can be replicated in other rural communities.
The challenge is all about support and growth. Prior to the main event, participants benefit from three pitch clinics hosted by Hannah Grimes staff and previous PitchFork Challenge winners. The competition itself consists of two rounds of friendly pitching, leading up to the final event at the Radically Rural summit.
Running from August to September, the program offers not only financial rewards but also national print and digital media coverage, valuable business and promotional skills, networking opportunities, and the support of peers and the program director.
Previous winners of the PitchFork Challenge include Bending Branch Farm, Jack’s Crackers, Frisky Cow Gelato and TotumVos Collagen Chews. Each business has used the prize money to fuel growth and development.
To be eligible, businesses must be located in New Hampshire or in specific counties in Massachusetts and Vermont, be for-profit with existing revenue, and meet certain funding and revenue limitations.
Visit https://hannahgrimes.com/programs/pitchfork/ for more information.
