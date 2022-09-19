20220919-ENT-lady gaga

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

 VALERIE MACON/AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — In an emotional video, Lady Gaga said she halted her Miami concert Saturday night, the last one on her tour, because of lightning and the potential danger to her crew and fans.

“Thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball Tour,” she said to her fans while tearing up in the video. “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even though the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us.”

