SUNDAY, NOV. 10, 2019
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Your high energy might be disconcerting to another party who spends time with you. You need an outlet for tension and stress, even if it is just a brisk walk. You can be more indulgent when you are relaxed. Tonight: Your treat.
This Week: Use caution with finances. You might have a surprise on the way!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Use the daytime hours for you — read the Sunday paper or luxuriate in bed watching a favorite movie. You might have a call or two to make, but you’ll do it at your leisure. An invitation appears later in the day. Tonight: Meeting up with friends.
This Week: Know what you want and know that starting Monday. You can manifest what you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Use the daylight hours when you feel good and energized. Your energy might be accelerated by a difficult and volatile discussion with a friend. You do not need to agree with each other. Tonight: Slow down and start thinking about the work week.
This Week: Choose to act midweek after others reveal where they stand.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Be more aware of your responsibilities and others’ needs. Someone will follow your lead. Bring friends and family together for a late brunch. Discussions could be quite animated. Tonight: Where the action is.
This Week: Emphasize your long-term goals and desires through Wednesday.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Reach out for a loved one at a distance. You could spend a lot of time catching up on news with each other. You may feel pressured later to bring others together. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.
This Week: Stay on top of worldly demands. You will want some free time starting Thursday.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Reach out for a friend or loved one who cares about you. Discussions prove to be animated and you both express very different ideas. Do not attempt to resolve a problem just yet. You will gain perspective, nonetheless. Tonight: Go exotic.
This Week: You can succeed if you pull back and listen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Others come toward you; however, you could be feisty when dealing with a loved one or a close friend. Tempers could fly out of the blue. One-on-one relating takes over later in the day. Tonight: Add more spice to your life.
This Week: One-on-one relating creates a strong bond between you and another party early in the week.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You have a lot to do, and you want to clear out those chores. Some of you will be busy preparing your home for winter. By evening, get together with a family member. Tonight: Enjoy a chat with a loved one.
This Week: Defer to others, knowing full well you can always nix an idea should you not agree.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You cannot help but be frisky. A loved one or child could get frustrated and angry when with you. He or she has too much energy. Remain positive and all will work out. Tonight: Go for a good night’s sleep.
This Week: Put your nose to the grindstone and you might be able to have a few free days at the end of the week.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Basics count when having a discussion with a loved one. Keep the conversation going but base it on shared values. Later in the day, a sense of mischief emerges. You could do anything. Tonight: Be naughty and nice!
This Week: Your intellect and ingenuity meet, allowing new ideas to pop up.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Speak your mind and be as clear as possible. A discussion could be lively but not always in sync. The other party could disagree vehemently and let you know. Tonight: Make plenty of time to get together with a friend.
This Week: A family member or a real estate investment demands attention through Tuesday. Lighten up Wednesday on.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
How you see a financial questionthis weekend could be a lot different from many of your associates, as well as your loved one. Hold up your end, but do not get into a fight if you can avoid it. Everyone has the right to an opinion. Tonight: Together with friends.
This Week: Express your thoughts and feelings Tuesday and Wednesday. Hide out or work from home Wednesday on.