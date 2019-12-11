THURSDAY, DEC. 12, 2019
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
The Full Moon could overwhelm you with people who need you and the unexpected. Rather than getting in a tizzy, relax and be happy that this type of day does not happen frequently. Tonight: Head home.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Use caution with funds. Be sure you get the proper change back and that you are not overcharged. If ever you were going to feel the financial ramifications of a slight error, it would be now. Tonight: Visit with a friend on the way home.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
The unexpected walks hand in hand with you. You might not like some of the happenings. Keep some perspective and you will be able to deal with the confusion. Someone might spill the beans about a secret! Tonight: Stick to your views.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You see more of what is going on. Today’s Full Moon might be exaggerated for you, as you are ruled by the Moon and the Moon’s position. But this, too, shall pass. Tonight: Respond to another person.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Action surrounds you. You could be very excited as you are about to achieve a long-desired goal. Someone you meet in a strange way today could evolve into a long-term friendship or more. Tonight: Zero in on the possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Whether or not you desire being in the limelight, that is exactly where you can be found. Others seek you out to help get more control over their life and what they want. An element of chaos runs through the day. Tonight: Where your friends are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
A new outlook becomes inevitable after today. You see a situation with new possibility. Your biggest problem could be which way you would like to go. Friends will support you in your choice. Tonight: Be the lead actor.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
One-on-one relating is highlighted, and you could make a mistake. How you handle an issue could be different from normal. Use caution dealing with money; it could slip through your fingers. Tonight: Be a buddy to an ailing loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might feel as if you are in a tug of war for a prized position or situation. Do not undermine anyone, yet stand up for yourself. Push comes to shove, but somehow you end up smelling like roses. Tonight: With a favorite person.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
The best intentions go awry, no matter what. Rather than being rigid and determined to have what you want, flow with the moment and your mood. Let go of “must haves” for 24 hours. Tonight: Be more nurturing to a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You could push another person too far. You might not intend to, but others are unusually sensitive to your comments. One person — a child or potential sweetie — could become highly reactive. Tonight: A discussion could be important.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Stay close to home or near the office. You could find that certain situations are somewhat explosive and need to be handled quickly. Others, including you, could be reacting to today’s Full Moon. Tonight: Settling in at home.