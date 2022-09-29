FRIDAY, SEPT. 30, 2022
Moon Alert: After 12:15 a.m. today, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The Moon is in Sagittarius.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
It’s important that you acknowledge your urge for adventure and desire for a change of scenery. Do something different today! Change things up a bit! By all means, travel if you can. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Talk to people from other cultures. Tonight: Cooperate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
This is an excellent day for discussions about inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property or anything that is jointly held with someone else. Disputes or discussions about these matters will come out in your favor. Tonight: Get organized.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You will enjoy schmoozing with members of the general public as well as close friends and partners today, because everyone’s in a great mood! People are playful, and they’re interested in entertaining diversions, sports and fun activities with kids. Romance will flourish. Tonight: Play!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
This is a positive day for you because you’re happy to work, and you’re happy to party. Work-related travel is likely for some of you. This is also a great day for those who work from home, because the vibes are positive, plus you can wrap up old business. Tonight: Cocoon.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
This is a fast-paced, interesting time for you! It’s easy to meet new faces and see new places. Today entertaining diversions, especially in the arts and the entertainment world, will appeal to you. Enjoy activities and fun. Romance will shine! Tonight: Conversations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Family discussions will go well today, especially with female family members. Your relations with others are warm and friendly. Entertain at home or enjoy privacy. Tonight: Check your possessions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
This is a powerful time, because the Sun and Venus are in your sign making you diplomatic and charming with everyone. Furthermore, people and favorable situations are attracted to you! Others will listen. Tonight: You win!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Trust your ability to negotiate financial matters; however, do be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. Ditto for shopping. Nevertheless, “There’s gold in them thar hills!” Tonight: Enjoy solitude.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Today the Moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with your ruler, lucky Jupiter, as well as the Sun. This certainly bodes well for Sagittarians! Enjoy schmoozing with others. Take time to socialize and have fun. Tonight: Schmooze.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Two different messages are coming to you today. In one way, you are high-viz and people admire you, which means you want to get out there and fly your colors. However, in another way, you will seek solitude; it’s your call. Tonight: Privacy matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Talk to someone, perhaps a female acquaintance, about possible travel plans. Or these plans might explore avenues in publishing, the media, medicine, the law or higher education. You want to expand your world! Tonight: Friendships.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You are high-viz today, which is why people notice you. In fact, some are discussing personal details about your private life. (Like, what’s with that?) Your interactions with someone might boost your earnings or help you buy something you really like. Tonight: You’re noticed.
