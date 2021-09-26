MONDAY, SEPT. 27, 2021
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or making important decisions today. The Moon is in Gemini.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
This is a lovely day to schmooze, especially with siblings, relatives and neighbors. You are curious about what’s going on, and you want to share your ideas with someone. Short trips will please you. Stay light on your feet so you can jump in any direction. Tonight: Communicate with others!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Money, cash flow and your financial situation are on your mind today. This is hardly surprising, because you’re the financial wizard of the zodiac. You might have excellent moneymaking ideas. Make time to play, because this is the perfect day to socialize, especially with kids. Tonight: Break out the spreadsheet.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Today the Moon is in your sign, which might make you more emotional. The good news is that it also slightly increases your good luck. This is a lovely day to enjoy the company of others. Do what pleases you. Kick back, relax and have a great day! Tonight: It’s all about you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
It’s Monday, but you want to hide or work behind the scenes. You’re not ready to meet the demands of the big world. You need some buffer time to get performance-ready. Find a hideaway place where you can chill and relax. Tonight: Quiet time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You will enjoy conversations with female companions, because today is friendly and people want to socialize. You might enjoy the company of a group or an organization. This is a good day to share your dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback. Tonight: Contact a friend.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Today, people notice you, and they might discuss personal details about your private life. No worries because this is a fun-loving day, and with Venus in your House of Communications, you are smooth and charming with everyone. Tonight: You are admired!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Do something to shake things up a little, because you want adventure! However, the kind of stimulation you want today might be a great table at a wonderful restaurant or something that really pleases you. This is a lovely day to socialize. You’ve got energy to burn! Tonight: Explore!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
With Venus in your sign now, you are smooth and diplomatic, which is why you will enjoy relaxing with others today. Quite likely, you will prefer something low-key. Contact with someone from your past might be hush-hush. Tonight: Who has a secret?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
This is a great way to begin your week. Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, it’s best to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Hey, this is no biggie, it simply requires some friendly cooperation. You’ve got this. Tonight: Easy does it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You look fabulous in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs right now, because the Sun is at high noon in your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. You don’t even have to do anything special — it’s smoke and mirrors. Relations with co-workers will be friendly. Tonight: Tidy up.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You are in play mode today, which is why you should do yourself a favor and make some time to relax. Take a long lunch. Enjoy the company of children, romantic partners or sports colleagues. Discuss travel plans? Tonight: Socialize!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might want to hide at home today because this is what will give you a warm feeling in your tummy. Some of you will have a cozy discussion with a female family member, maybe Mom. You will definitely enjoy cocooning at home. Tonight: Have a family discussion.