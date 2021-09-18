SUNDAY, SEPT. 19, 2021
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Pisces.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
This is an excellent day for financial dealings, shopping or making decisions about inheritances, insurance matters or shared property. Tonight: Something unusual will please you. This Week: Expect to hear from old friends and ex-partners.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
It’s a great day to schmooze with loved ones! Enjoy the company of partners and close friends. Tonight: People are happy to see you. This Week: Prepare for delays and silly mistakes at work. Courage!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Today you make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents and VIPs. You might develop a crush on a boss. Tonight: Someone might catch you off guard. This Week: Your ruler Mercury is slowing down before it goes retrograde at the end of the week. Expect delays and goofy mistakes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Travel for pleasure will delight you today. Appreciate the arts and crafts of other cultures. Tonight: Expand your world. This Week: Family reunions and a focus on parents and your domestic world will begin.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Double-check details with banking and shared property today. When it comes to money and assets, don’t be in the dark. Tonight: What do you owe and what do you own? This Week: Prepare for transportation delays, car breakdowns and bike problems. Check this stuff out. Expect to hear from a sibling.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A conversation with a partner and close friend will be rewarding today. You might learn something new or meet someone new. Tonight: Enjoy relatives. This Week: Checks might be late in the mail and financial matters could be delayed. If looking for work, go back to where you worked or applied before.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It’s a good money day for you. News about your health or a pet might surprise you. Be alert. (The world needs more alert people.) Tonight: Check your pet. This Week: By the end of the week, Mercury is retrograde in your sign. Expect delays and silly errors. Contact with old friends and ex-partners is likely. It’s a good time for introspection.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
This is a lovely day for you! Party, have fun and socialize! Tonight: Do something different. This Week: Research will go very well for you this week and for several weeks ahead. You might find solutions to old problems. Some will resurrect a secret love affair.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
This is a perfect day to relax and cocoon at home and enjoy familiar surroundings. Family discussions will go well. Nevertheless, something unexpected might change your daily routine at home. Tonight: Surprise news? This Week: Old friends are back in your world again! It’s good to have history with others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This is a great day to socialize with artistic, creative people. Short trips, visits and errands will make this a busy and unpredictable day. Tonight: Stay light on your feet. This Week: You will hear from parents or old bosses you have not seen for a while. This could be an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You make a great impression on bosses and important people today. Possibly, this will translate into a favorable financial situation for you or perhaps a raise today. Tonight: You might make a spontaneous purchase. This Week: Travel plans will be delayed; ditto for school projects and political issues.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
An unexpected chance to travel might drop in your lap today. Or perhaps you will be attracted to someone who is “different.” Things will go your way. Tonight: Expect a few surprises. This Week: Checks from the government might be late. Financial transactions will be delayed. Grrr.