THURSDAY, SEPT. 14, 2023
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The New Moon in Virgo occurs at 9:40 p.m.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Today’s New Moon is the perfect time to think about how to improve your job. And likewise, how you can improve your health or buff your bod. (It’s the only one you have.) Mickey Mantle said, “If I had known I was going to live this long, I would’ve taken better care of myself.” Tonight: Guard your pets.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Today is the perfect day to take stock of how you balance work and play. How is this working out for you? Are you working too much? Are you playing too much? Today’s New Moon poses this question. Expect a sudden invitation today. (Avoid sports injuries.) Tonight: Plans change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
This might be the best day of the year for you to think about what you can do to improve your relations with family members. Likewise, what can you do to improve where you live? Stock the fridge; surprise company might drop by. Tonight: Be ready.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You’re brimming with original and resourceful ideas today! Enjoy schmoozing with others. You feel happy and upbeat. Today’s New Moon makes this an excellent time for you to observe your style of communicating to everyone. Tonight: New ideas!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
The New Moon today is the best day all year to ponder your finances. Think about money that comes in and the money that goes out. Plus, are you taking care of what you have? Above all, don’t be a slave to your belongings. You’re the owner. Tonight: Check your valuables.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Today the only New Moon in your sign all year is taking place. Because each New Moon is an opportunity to make resolutions, take a realistic look in the mirror to see what you can do to create a better impression on your world. Ideas? Tonight: Impulsive actions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Life is busy, and the longer you live, the faster it goes by. This New Moon is the perfect time to think about your deeper values. What do you want to accomplish with the time that is left to you? (Of course, none of us knows how long that will be.) Tonight: You’re restless.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
The New Moon today is your opportunity to think about the friends you have, and also the kind of friend you are to others. How can you improve your role with your friends and groups to which you belong? If you want to have friends, be friendly! Tonight: Someone unusual.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Today the only New Moon at the top of your chart all year is taking place. That makes this the perfect time to think of your life direction. What do you want for yourself in the future? And how well do you deal with authority? Tonight: Surprise instructions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This is the best day of the year to think about what further education or training you could get to improve your job or your lifestyle. And likewise, what travel might you do in the immediate future to enrich your life? There’s so much to learn! Tonight: Travel changes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Negotiations about shared property or how to divide something might change today, but they might change in your favor because you can benefit. This is a good day to ponder how you relate to the resources of others. Tonight: Check your finances.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
The only New Moon that is opposite your sign all year is occurring today. This makes it the perfect day to think about how you can improve your closest relationships — spouses, partners and dear friends. Obviously, there’s always room for improvement. Tonight: A curveball!
