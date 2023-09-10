MONDAY, SEPT. 11, 2023
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Leo.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
It’s Monday, and it’s a great day to socialize! Meet friends for a power breakfast, a fun lunch or happy hour at the end of the day. Anything related to sports as well as fun activities with kids will appeal to you. It’s also a romantic day and great for a friendly date. Tonight: Socialize!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
This is an excellent day to explore real estate discussions. Do your homework and get your facts, because you don’t want to initiate anything during the shadow of Mercury retrograde, which lasts until the end of the month. On the other hand, if you’re wrapping up something, perfect! It’s a wonderful day to entertain at home. Tonight: Cocoon.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You’ll enjoy schmoozing with everyone today. You’re upbeat and optimistic. Talk to friends, relatives and siblings. Your positive mind-set will also help you write, sell, teach or travel. It’s a great day to encourage like-minded people to gather. Tonight: Conversations!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to expand your ability to earn money, especially through partnerships or when dealing with groups. You might get richer through liaising with foreign countries and other cultures. Tonight: Check your belongings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes your dealings with others social and upbeat! Plus, the Moon is dancing with lucky Jupiter at the top of your chart, which gives you an edge over all the other signs. (Excellent if you have to deal with bosses and authority figures.) Ask for what you want! Tonight: You win!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
It’s a feel-good day! You’re happy to be alive. (Aren’t we all?) You might be pondering travel plans or dealing with people from other cultures. If so, you’re probably doing this privately in your mind. Meanwhile, you’re an effective communicator today. Tonight: Solitude.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You’re very effective when dealing with groups today. If you want to get something done, form a partnership or liaison with others. Others will help you in practical and perhaps even financial ways. Start this week off being friendly! Tonight: Schmooze.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
People admire you today because you appear successful, capable and worldly. Group discussions will go very well. You will also be successful when dealing with younger people, taking the helm or playing a leadership role. Be wary of someone who’s not supportive. You don’t need this. Tonight: You’re high-viz.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You love to travel, and today is a wonderful day to get away from it all. If you can’t do this, at least make travel plans for the future. If you can’t even do that, then do something different! Shake up your routine. Why not go someplace you’ve never been before? Be adventurous and bold! Tonight: Explore!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Discussions about shared property, inheritances or anything to do with the wealth and resources of someone else will go extremely well for you today. The odds are in your favor! It’s also a good day to ask for financial assistance or a loan or mortgage. Tonight: Check your finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
As this week begins, talk to partners and close friends. These discussions will be friendly and mutually beneficial. Be accommodating, because after all, the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Nevertheless, everyone can win. Tonight: Cooperate.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Meetings related to work will go well today because people are upbeat and in a positive frame of mind. You also might deal with foreign countries or people from other cultures. It’s a good day for ambitious plans about your health or work-related travel. Tonight: Work.
