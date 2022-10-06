FRIDAY, OCT. 7, 2022
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Pisces.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
You might be caught off guard by something, which puts you at odds with others. Take a moment and catch your breath. Get your bearings. Look at things from the point of view of someone else so you can fine-tune your approach to things. Tonight: Seek privacy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
A friend might surprise you today, especially about their take on financial matters. Or perhaps this is about something you own, a possession. Maybe they want money from you or they refuse to pay you. Not good. Tonight: Be forgiving.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Some of you are surprised because of something that a boss, parent, teacher or the police says. “Busted!” This might irk you or make you feel rebellious or angry. Take a moment before you lose your cool. Never underestimate the power of courtesy. Tonight: Get clarification.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Steer clear of controversial subjects that might catch you off guard and, in fact, irritate you. Don’t get your belly in a rash. Others might encounter obstacles to travel plans or anything to do with higher education, medicine and the law. Double-check everything so you know what’s happening. Tonight: Be alert.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Stay in touch with your bank account and anything related to inheritances and shared property, because something out of the blue might create a problem. Make no assumptions. Check out details so you are current with things. Be patient with friends and members of groups to make sure you get the facts. Tonight: Be firm.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Quite likely, a partner or close friend will throw you a curveball today. If you feel caught off guard, you might overreact. Or perhaps news from a friend or partner will make you upset with a parent, boss or someone in authority. (“He said what?”) Don’t say anything you will later regret. Tonight: Patience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Something related to your job, health or even a pet that you own might ruffle your feathers today. This could put you at odds with someone from another culture, especially if you start discussing politics or religion. Tonight: Work.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Parents should be vigilant about their kids today, because this might be an accident-prone day for them. Know where they are at all times. Meanwhile, social plans might be suddenly canceled. Guard against sports accidents. Tonight: Be sympathetic.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Family conversations might be heated today because of something unexpected. Appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur, which perhaps leads to an argument. Don’t take your frustrations out on others. You can either be part of the problem or part of the solution. Tonight: Be helpful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this could be an accident-prone day for you. Therefore, think before you speak. You might be annoyed about something, which makes you argue with a co-worker. One thing is certain — you hate waste. Tonight: Daydreams.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Be patient with your kids today. Likewise, be patient with romantic partners. Meanwhile, keep your eyes open, because you might find money or you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Tonight: Save your money.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Today you might be excited because of fresh, new ideas or something unusual that suddenly takes place. Perhaps you want to take action, but a family member or a situation at home stands in your way or opposes you. Easy does it. Tonight: Be kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.