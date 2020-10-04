MONDAY, OCT. 5, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Today is a day of hard work tying up loose ends. A loved one could consider a new job. You will seek security and be protective of important belongings as well as relationships. Make conservative financial decisions. Tonight: Relax and take off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You’re in an ambitious and highly motivated mood today. You pour all the effort you have into projects and will be working at peak capacity. A special project or romantic involvement uplifts and stimulates. Tonight: Working excitedly late into the night.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You will feel a need to help those who have been dealt a rough blow by life. Charitable deeds bring satisfaction. Just be careful about misplaced generosity. Be sure those you help are worthy and appreciative of your efforts. Tonight: A quiet time to yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You’ll be more confident, goal-oriented and doing some extra commuter travel. Others see you as a role model. Vitality is high, and you can accomplish a great deal. Your competitive spirit is awakened. Tonight: Plenty of fruitful online networking.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Rise to the occasion if there is an element of the unexpected at work. A sense of humor helps with unpredictable co-workers. Be well informed about new developments at work. Today is intense for you. Tonight: Answer all calls and emails.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Wanderlust strikes; a trip overseas or cross-country would be uplifting and successful. Try visiting places of historical and spiritual significance. Dreams can be symbolic and vivid. Write them down in a journal. Tonight: Interpret them to gain insight of a higher self.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Patience is a must regarding a cherished project. Be discreet about voicing controversial ideas. Integrate old experiences with advice from others to find the best direction. Folk wisdom and tradition provide insight. Tonight: A bit in awe at how this is all playing out.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You’ll be swept along by the plans and desires of partners. Adapt and cooperate; teamwork is the key to success today. When in doubt, let others make initial overtures or ask for advice before you offer it. Tonight: Date night.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Working conditions may be less than perfect today. Adapt and develop an accepting attitude. You have a special rapport with animals today. The loving care you extend to them will be richly rewarded. Tonight: They’ll show appreciation in unexpected ways.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Your own offspring or youngsters belonging to friends share their wisdom and wit in a memorable manner. Wholesome recreation renews you for serious projects. Clear away debris; let go of old habits and memories. Tonight: Prepare for a fresh new beginning.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Correct ongoing misunderstandings; laugh at gossip or other rumors. People feel secure today with routine procedures rather than too many innovations. The status quo brings them comfort. You’ll feel a bit reigned in. Tonight: Catch up with family members.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Today brings calls from an old friend. You are brought up to date on juicy gossip as well as career leads. Double-check details of information received — there could be a colorful exaggeration or two to sift through. Tonight: Prepare for the week ahead.