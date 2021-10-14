FRIDAY, OCT. 15, 2021
Moon Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
This is a fantastic day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others, because everyone will be upbeat and excited to see each other. Discussions might be profound. However, there is a Moon Alert all day. Caution! Tonight: Enjoy solitude.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Today you feel physically vigorous. You’re happy to be alive! Group activities will help you accomplish your goals today. You will work well with others, because people are cooperative with each other. Work-related travel is likely. Check the Moon Alert! Tonight: Enjoy friends.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
This is a fabulous, creative day, which is good news for artists and anyone involved with creative projects, working with kids, or involved in sports. Social outings and vacations will be enjoyable. However, don’t shop. Check the Moon Alert! Tonight: You are admired.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Family gatherings will be pleasant today. In fact, any gathering at home will be a positive experience for you. However, avoid shopping for anything other than food and gas. Likewise, avoid important decisions because of today’s Moon Alert. Tonight: Explore something new.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Today your communication with others will be upbeat and positive! Your ideas will be ambitious, and you will have a busy day full of short trips, conversations, appointments and discussions. However, take note: There is a Moon Alert all day! Tonight: Check your finances.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
It’s a tricky day. But it’s an excellent day to boost your earnings or discuss finances. However, there is a Moon Alert all day, which means not to spend money on anything other than food and gas, and avoid important decisions. Caution! Tonight: Cooperate with someone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Today the Sun is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel in harmony with others. You’ll be happy to use your energy to accomplish things, especially when working with a group. People are optimistic. However, there is a Moon Alert all day. Tread carefully! Tonight: Get organized.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
This is a feel-good day for you. You feel in sync with yourself and others in a personal, private way. For some of you, this will be a spiritually rewarding day. Very likely, you will choose to relax and take it easy behind the scenes. Be aware of the Moon Alert. Tonight: Relax and play!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Today you will enjoy hanging out with friends or participating in classes, groups and large organizations. A feeling of optimism and buoyancy will pervade your exchanges with others. However, today is a Moon Alert, which means avoid important decisions and shopping. Tonight: Home and family.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You appear successful, even affluent, to others today, regardless of what the truth of the matter is. This is why others are eager to share your company. They also might seek out your advice. Be aware of the restrictions of today’s Moon Alert. Tonight: You have something to say.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Today the Sun is dancing with Jupiter in your sign. Furthermore, the Moon is also in your sign, which means this is a positive day for you! Things will go your way. However, there is also a Moon Alert all day today, so avoid spending money and making important decisions. Tonight: Watch your cash flow.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
This is a positive money day because gifts, goodies and favours from others will come your way. However, there is a Moon Alert all day, which means you should avoid important financial decisions and shopping! Tonight: Things will go your way.