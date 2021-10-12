WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13, 2021
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
This is an excellent day to study. It’s also a fine day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law or higher education. However, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. Get your data, then wait until the alert is over to act. Tonight: Socialize.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
This is a good money day for you, especially for getting money back from the government or a bank. However, do not sign important papers or do transactions during the Moon Alert. Tonight: Work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
This is a solid day for an important discussion with partners and close friends, because all parties will be practical and fair-minded. Nevertheless, don’t agree to anything important or volunteer for anything during the Moon Alert. Tonight: Play time!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
This is a good day to discuss procedures at work. You might mend broken fences with co-workers or mediate between people with problems, because you see a balance between structure and practicality. However, check with the Moon Alert and make your important decisions afterward. Tonight: Cocoon at home.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
This is an excellent day for creative projects and artists who draw, sculpt, paint, make music — whatever. This is also an excellent day to teach children. However, postpone important decisions until after the Moon Alert is over. Romantic partners will benefit from practical discussions. Tonight: Talk it out!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Because you are concerned about appearances and beauty today, and at the same time you have a practical outlook on things, this is an excellent day to make choices about redecorating projects at home. However, don’t shop or make any important decisions until after the Moon Alert is over. Tonight: Check your finances.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
This is a strong day for writers and anyone who communicates for a living, because you will be charming and diplomatic. At the same time, you will see practical applications for your ideas. Nevertheless, agree to nothing important until after the Moon Alert is over today. Tonight: Please yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Do not shop during the Moon Alert today. Later, you will be successful in buying practical, long-lasting items. Discussions about earnings and salary and investigating possible jobs will be worthwhile today. Tonight: Enjoy privacy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Today you are enjoying a lovely balance between beauty and the enjoyment of your surroundings and a practical appreciation of how things work in your world. If you talk to authority figures, these discussions will be successful. However, agree to nothing important until after the Moon Alert. Tonight: Schmooze!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today because you are happy to escape the busyness of your world, especially because you are so high-viz now. People notice you and they admire you! Nevertheless, keep a low profile today. Tonight: You are admired.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might talk to someone artistic and creative today about practical things. They might tell you how to make something look or function better. Or possibly you are the one offering them advice. Either way, discussions will benefit you. Tonight: Explore new things!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
People admire you today, especially bosses, parents and people in authority. They see you as attractive and cooperative, as well as reliable, honest and capable. Bonus! Maybe you can take this to the bank. Nevertheless, check the Moon Alert! Tonight: Do your homework.