TUESDAY, NOV. 9, 2021
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 12:30 to 10 p.m. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
It’s a tricky day, because you’re high-viz with bosses, parents, teachers and the police. Nevertheless, there’s a Moon Alert today. Don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t agree to anything important until after the alert. Tonight: Talk to a friend.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You want to do something different! However, most of this day is a Moon Alert. Therefore, enjoy your adventure, but postpone important decisions, and shop only for gas and food until the alert is over. Tonight: You are admired.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Heads up! Today you might focus on inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt or banking. However, check the Moon Alert! During this time, make no important financial decisions. Restrict shopping to food and gas. Tonight: Explore!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Today’s Moon Alert encourages heart-to-heart conversations between you and others. It might be a let-your-hair-down moment for one of you. Nevertheless, agree to nothing important during the Moon Alert. Tonight: Check your finances.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Focus on home and family right now; however you are ready to tackle tasks at work because you want to get organized. Unfortunately, the Moon Alert will trip you up. Do what you can, and go easy on yourself. Tonight: Cooperate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
This is a marvelous day for you, because the Moon Alert is taking place in a creative part of your chart. Write down your original ideas. Enjoy schmoozing with others. However, agree to nothing important. Tonight: Get organized.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Your surroundings matter because you are affected by your immediate environment. Right now, you’re into redecorating where you live. Don’t shop for anything important during the Moon Alert. Forewarned is forearmed. Tonight: Have fun!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
This is a powerful time for you, because the Sun, Mercury and fiery Mars are all in your sign. But most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means just get your information and data, but don’t act. Restrict spending to food and gas. Tonight: Focus on home and family.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You’ll be happy to keep a low profile today. Nevertheless, please note: Most of this day is a Moon Alert, and it’s taking place in your Money House. During the Moon Alert, make no important decisions. Restrict your spending to food and gas. Definitely. Tonight: Meetings, errands and conversations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
There is a Moon Alert in your sign. These are very creative times, but these are also poor times for doing business, spending money or making financial decisions. Resist the urge to buy wardrobe items today during this alert. Tonight: Think “money.”
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Because most of today is a Moon Alert, it’s a poor day for important decisions, to volunteer or to shop for anything other than food and gas. Meanwhile, you make an excellent impression on bosses and VIPs right now. Juggle this as best you can. Tonight: You’re in charge!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
This is the perfect day for a heart-to-heart conversation, because you will both be ready to share confidences. Enjoy this time together with someone but avoid important decisions, and don’t agree to anything important during the Moon Alert. Tonight: Hide and relax.