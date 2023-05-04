FRIDAY, MAY 5, 2023
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Full Moon occurs in Scorpio at 1:34 p.m.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Do your best to avoid arguments about money, possessions and financial matters, including inheritances or how something is shared. People will get angry today in a split second. Don’t go looking for trouble, because it’s already looking for you. Tonight: Financial deals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Today the Full Moon is occurring opposite your sign, with the Sun, retrograde Mercury and Uranus. This is an explosive combination! The best way to handle this is to check yourself. Take a breath before you respond to others. Don’t take the bait. Tonight: Cooperate.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Today something going on behind the scenes might get your goat. You’re dealing with an unusual buildup of Full Moon energy, which makes people restless, ready to fight, and emotionally angry. Do nothing. Steer clear of difficult situations, especially secrets or something going on behind the scenes. Tonight: Work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Avoid difficulties with friends or others today by postponing contentious discussions for another day. Today there is a Full Moon that will definitely trigger explosive feelings with others. Therefore, do not choose today to set things straight. Be smart. Tonight: Play!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
This is a poor day to challenge authority figures — parents, bosses, VIPs and the police. Likewise, you might find it challenging dealing with family members, especially females. For your own best interests and peace of mind, avoid challenging others. Stay cool. Tonight: Home improvements.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Be careful, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. No question. Travel plans might suddenly change, be canceled or delayed. Avoid controversial subjects. They will only lead to nasty arguments. Keep your mind on what you’re doing. Pay attention. Tonight: You’re persuasive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Disputes about shared property or who is responsible for what might erupt into a nasty showdown today. Be smart and rein in your impulsive feelings, because personality clashes today will not be resolved. Stay chill. If you play your cards right, you won’t have regrets later. Tonight: Negotiate assets.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
This is a tough day to relate to others, especially partners and close friends. People will be quick to argue, and you might reach an impasse and create a situation that is difficult to resolve later. Be smart and avoid this. There is no winning today. Tonight: You win.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Work-related arguments might be nasty today. Don’t get involved, because you might be in a situation where later no one wants to forgive or forget. Meanwhile, today’s Full Moon energy is accident-prone, especially at work, or perhaps with your pet. Tonight: Solitude.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Parents should be extra vigilant about their kids today to avoid accidents. Remove toddlers from potentially hazardous situations. Be patient with your kids. Likewise, this stressful day could create breakups in romantic relationships. Tonight: Have patience.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Today’s Full Moon in Scorpio is taking place at the top of your chart. This creates tension and emotional challenges between your dealings with family and home versus your dealings with your career and your public reputation. Take a step back. Don’t get involved. Tonight: Rally the troops.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. The Full Moon today is at odds with the Sun, Mercury and Uranus, which is an explosive situation. Anything might suddenly occur out of the blue! Keep your eyes open. Tonight: Impress bosses.
