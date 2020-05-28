FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Your health and wellbeing take a turn for the better. With your renewed vitality, career prospects brighten until you actually become something of a star at work. It’s a perfect day to look for a cat. Tonight: Steer clear of competition.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
There’s time today to share a joke or enjoy games and hobbies with a friend. An evocation might develop into a job. Postpone decisions about love, as you are likely to go through a change of heart later. Tonight: Your attitude shifts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You’ll be generous with loved ones and lavish with purchases for the home. A sense of humor makes all the difference if a social situation is delicate. In-laws might voice surprising new ideas. Tonight: Early beddie byes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
There may be a need to try a different route for daily travel. Reread emails before sending. You will no longer be hampered by deadweight and old issues. Tonight: A fresh, invigorating quality blows into your life like a fresh summer breeze.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Old financial obligations and patterns need attention. It is not the time to consider a risky investment. Be conservative with purchases. Postpone selling or giving away possessions you have treasured. You’ll regret it later. Tonight: Listen to someone you see every day for a suggestion.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Today favors an attitude of largesse. Elevate your standards and expectations. This is the start of a time of great growth. Clothing selected now will be beautiful and serviceable. Tonight: Healing online retail therapy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
There’s an accent on mental health today. Dreams and hunches are plentiful. You develop inner strength through being sensitive to your deepest drives. Tonight: Service to one who really needs it will be very satisfying.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Your social life is active today. You will be eager to get to know an acquaintance better. Accept and issue invitations. Make or buy gifts that suggest humor and a personal message. Tonight: A friendship propels you toward spiritual awareness or artistic expression.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Be realistic about what you can do. Preparation and the wise management of time are a must. Put business first and double-check details to assure career stability. Tonight: Some extra sleep is the best gift you can give yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
Love assumes an abstract quality. You would appreciate an exciting and imaginative companion with whom to share adventures. A virtual visit to a museum, library or spiritual center will illuminate and uplift you. Tonight: Imported foods and ethnic clothing are enjoyable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You’ll be intensely curious about others today. Psychology captivates you. You meet unusual, intriguing people online. Share humor and be understanding with your nearest and dearest. Tonight: Expect a possessive, intense note to love.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Personal involvements are unpredictable today. You can meet people who revolutionize your whole life. Allow others the freedom and recognize when a relationship must move and grow. Communication is smooth. Tonight: Be a good listener.