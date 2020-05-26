WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Take the initiative with new friends. If you make a romantic overture, it will be met with surprising enthusiasm. There might be an announcement about a child by a friend or relative. Tonight: Beam in more of what you want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You deal successfully in real estate. Decorating ideas will be a success, too. Try adding fresh flowers in unusual old vases to dark corners or empty windowsills, and see your home light up. Tonight: Check in on an elderly family member.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
A neighbor shows unexpected generosity. A relative becomes a good friend. Your cheerful attitude makes life a joy. If an opportunity for a short journey presents itself do not hesitate to accept. Tonight: Calls and emails.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
It’s time to pursue new sources of income. The extra money you earn allows you to splurge. A friend gives valuable financial advice. You’ll have higher energy and will be clever about using technology. Tonight: Review your month’s budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You become much more gregarious today. Your charisma generates support and enthusiasm. Demonstrate what you were born to do: to lead. Friends contact you for advice. Expect ample rewards but unexpected revelations from any research. Tonight: Exactly as you want it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Today finds you anxious to retreat from people and external pressures. Solitude refreshes and renews you. Enjoy secrets with those you love. Pleasure comes from doing a good deed or favor quietly. Tonight: Get a good night’s sleep.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Become active in groups and show friends you care. Your social circle might widen, but you must make the first move. Creative and fashionable friends make good companions. A friendship can be steered into a more intimate bond. Tonight: Online networking.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
There’s a new direction to your career. You’ll attract extra attention today, so take care to make the most of your appearance. Good manners carry you a long way. Be aware of patterns, and keep a sense of humor about gossip. Tonight: Relax.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Wanderlust and restlessness develop today. You consider a journey to a foreign land. It would be a wonderful time for travel, but just as good now is an armchair tour of intriguing sites via travel books and videos. Tonight: Watch a foreign movie or documentary.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
Communion with past life and the spirit world can be vivid and meaningful today. Go slowly with contacts in the spirit world. Stay grounded. Your skills at deduction and detection are in top form. Research and gather data. Tonight: Write down what you experienced.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You solidify bonds. Other people make plans for you. Partnerships intensify. You’ll recognize the value of teamwork. Be subtle when disagreeing with others in order to avoid conflict. Even mild-mannered types might be a bit aggressive today. Tonight: Date night.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Perfect skills and enjoy your work. Satisfaction comes from a job well done. You will experience the value of patience. “Slow” and “thorough” are good watch words today. Be cautious with changes in health care and your fitness routine. Tonight: Early bedtime.