THURSDAY, MAY 27, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Holy cannelloni! You don’t want to waste your money. During this window, it’s a poor time to shop for anything other than food and gas. Nevertheless, satisfy your urge for adventure! Tonight: Go after what you want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Therefore, be sensible. Postpone important decisions and shopping (except for food and gas). Do your homework regarding shared property and inheritances. Tonight: Enjoy stimulation and adventure!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because today’s Moon is opposite your sign. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, people will have to go more than halfway when dealing with you. Tonight: Money discussions will favor you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
There’s an element of service in your day today, which means you have to work for someone else. Fortunately, you won’t mind. Nevertheless, refrain from shopping and important decisions. Tonight: Enjoy fun times with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
It is a playful, creative day! Great for you if you work in the arts or you need to use your imagination for what you do. It’s easy for you to think outside the box. However, agree to nothing. Tonight: You will enjoy working.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You will enjoy a chance to cocoon at home today and relax among familiar surroundings. You also might have a warm talk with a family relative. However, agree to nothing important. Restrict spending to food. Tonight: Children and the arts will appeal to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
This is a tricky day. Enjoy short trips and discussions with others. However, this is a poor day to agree to anything important. Do not volunteer for anything! Restrict your spending to food and gas. Tonight: Entertain at home.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Be careful with your money and your possessions today. Don’t shop except for food and gas. Don’t make important decisions about what you own. Tonight: Talk to siblings, relatives and neighbors.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional. You feel like you are double parked in a parallel universe. Fear not. Postpone important decisions and restrict your spending to food and gas. Tonight: Look for ways to make money!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This is a loosey-goosey day; furthermore, the Moon is “hiding” in your chart today. This is why you feel a bit vague. However, it’s a lovely day to kick back and relax. Restrict your spending to food and gas. Tonight: You feel happy and fortunate.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might enjoy a heart-to-heart discussion with a friend today. However, don’t change your ideas or your goals. Just enjoy a lighthearted discussion. Don’t shop. Tonight: Mellow evening, indeed.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t volunteer for anything if you’re talking to parents and bosses today, which you might be tempted to do. Keep your head down and your powder dry. Restrict spending to food and gas. Tonight: Enjoy friends and groups.