TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Today draws vivid dreams and insights. Your emotions and desires are strong. You attract attention and can win support for a favorite project if you reach out to others. Associates will carry you forward with their warmth and enthusiasm. Tonight: Return calls first.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You benefit from peace and quiet and simplicity today. A charitable gesture makes you happier within. Be a true friend; put the welfare of others first. You will examine and discuss new ideas. Useful information comes your way. Tonight: Early bedtime.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Human values such as friendship are worth more than business acumen today. People offer advice and assistance. There are surprises revolving around love. Use care in establishing a new relationship. If you sense aggression, back away. Tonight: Catch up on news.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
It’s not the time to procrastinate; protect the reputation you’ve worked hard to establish. Resist the temptation to socialize or play games at work. Put business first. Avoid undesirables. Tonight: Listen to an elderly female relative.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
There are marvelous social prospects with foreign or well-traveled friends. There can be meetings with kind and valuable people. Studies progress well. Enroll in seminars and classes. Writing is favored. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You are attracted to subcultures and mysteries. Detective, occult or thriller themes in movies and books are engrossing. Accept your financial situation philosophically. Enjoy what you have and not live beyond your means. Tonight: Use caution with charge cards.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Love attachments undergo a catharsis. You discover how to rise above jealousy or insecurity to bring a more transcendent and supportive quality to love. Today helps you express your feelings with special eloquence. Tonight: Speak your mind and accept the responses you get.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You can treat an old illness or establish a more wholesome daily routine today. Pets are especially important; they provide a new level of comfort and companionship. You are expressive and especially sensitive. Tonight: People respond to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Your social life is enlivened viaonline socialization. You impress an admirer with a kind word. If you want to make gifts, try penning an original story or poem. An old love can be fondly remembered or even rejuvenated. Tonight: Relax.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
Today sees you looking for ways to improve and protect your home. You can add new members to your extended family and have a deepening of insight into your childhood. A remodeling and redecorating plan is almost irresistible. Tonight: You may look critically at it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Timely responses are appreciate. Reassuring words nurture security and goodwill. Keep up with prior commitments. You feel pulled in several different directions. Complete projects in progress before considering new ones. Tonight: Slow down.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Patience and practicality are the keys to security. Resist the temptation to overextend, gamble or take on a large debt load. Use discretion in acting on the advice or financial demands of others. Tonight: Check in on an elderly family member.