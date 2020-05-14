FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Today you will deeply appreciate reverie and solitude. Great creative inspiration develops. Keep a journal in which to preserve your notes and sketches for future reference. Thoughts come together with new depth and power. Tonight: A second chance at a project.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Get to know those whom you admire. A sense of humor and the art of pleasant conversation will be the keys to entering a new social circle. Warm feelings are shared with a special someone. Tonight: You intuitively know what needs to be said.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You will want to contribute and achieve today. Avoid job politics, though. There are some delicate situations among colleagues. It is wise to remain alert and cautious, and all will be well. Tonight: Call an elderly family member just to check in.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You seek wider intellectual horizons today. Purchase books and consider online classes. Friends can be very opiniated. Help a comrade direct anger in a constructive way. Choose your associates with some discretion. Tonight: Make it OK to be spontaneous.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Keep a positive mindset. Negative programming, especially about economic issues, can seem discouraging. Seek to understand the force of fate. Others are emotional and sensitive. Be kind and offer sympathy. Tonight: Knowledge brings empowerment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Let your best qualities shine. and be an example to others. Relationships enter a calmer phase. Others will be less demanding. You will see everything settle in. Tonight: A child or loved one has some strong feelings to share.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Your health takes a turn for the better. Animal companions are especially in tune with your needs. Enjoy exercise or spiritual healing sessions with a loved one. Accept invitations. An admirer is making a special effort to add to your happiness. Tonight: Early bedtime.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Long-standing communication problems with a child or romantic interest can be overcome. Practice writing the perfect love letter or poem. Communicating your feelings is significant if you are to successfully woo the perfect partner. Tonight: Brings the promise of love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
An appreciation of your personal heritage is heightened. Focus on deepening bonds with family. Relationships will be steadier and satisfying. The people in your immediate surroundings assume deeper significance. Tonight: Attend to home maintenance and repair projects.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
Talk through problems and find answers. Honesty and ethical behavior are the standards for success. Be a good listener. Conversations, practical study and short outings are all catalysts for progress. Tonight: Solidify a relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might yearn for more and do not fully appreciate the bird in the hand. You are tempted to overspend. Bartering and bargain hunting provide a much more worthwhile alternative. Tonight: A discussion about the logistics of a financial situation is necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Today feels quite rare and magical, and you will feel better energy than you have in a long while. You will be appreciated, and an important point is made or a goal reached. There is the promise of romance. Tonight: The unexpected keeps popping up.