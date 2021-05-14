SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Stock the fridge today, because surprise company might appear on your doorstep. Almost certainly, something will change your home routine. Hopefully a small appliance does not break down or you don’t have a breakage. It will be something. Tonight: You might rearrange furniture.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
This is a mildly accident-prone day, which means you will be smart to pay attention to everything you say and do. On the upside, you’re full of bright, original ideas! This is the classic day to meet new faces and see new places. A spontaneous short trip might take place. Tonight: You are aggressive and proactive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Keep an eye on your money scene and your possessions today, because something unexpected might impact them. Perhaps you will find money; perhaps you will lose money. Definitely protect what you own against loss, theft or damage, for your own good. Be smart. Tonight: You might be irritated about something that you own.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with wild, unpredictable Uranus, which is bound to create surprises and unexpected events. This will also make you restless and want more freedom. It will trigger your desire for excitement. Tonight: Be patient to avoid a fight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might receive unexpected news from behind the scenes. This could be a secret that is suddenly revealed. Please be discreet, because whatever happens might indirectly affect your public reputation. You might need to protect someone else’s secret. Tonight: Avoid being grumpy. Remember to smile.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Today you might encounter a new and exciting friend. Possibly, an old friend will come back into your life unexpectedly, or someone you know might do something that surprises you. You might even impulsively join a group. It’s an interesting day. Tonight: Avoid squabbles.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
This could be a tricky day talking to parents, bosses and the police because something unexpected might happen. They might throw you a curveball or, vice versa, you might do something that surprises them. The thing to do is not overreact. Don’t be rebellious. Tonight: Never underestimate the power of courtesy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
A sudden chance to travel might fall in your lap today, or existing travel plans might be changed. Be open to meeting someone new and unusual from a different background. News in the media might surprise you. Tonight: Avoid arguments about touchy subjects.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Because something unexpected could impact the assets that you share with someone else, including debt and something to do with your bank account, be aware. Check these areas for something you need to know about. Tonight: Avoid squabbles about shared possessions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Someone close to you might give you a chance to do something different or get away from your usual scene. They might suggest something unusual or extend a surprise invitation. Enjoy your day! Tonight: Be patient with others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Something unexpected that is related to technology or computer issues might occur today. Perhaps new equipment will arrive where you work. Meanwhile, be open to improvements, reforms and suggestions about new ways of doing things. After all, you were born 50 years ahead of your time! Tonight: Stay mellow to protect your health.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Parents should know that this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids, which means they must be vigilant. Likewise, guard against sports accidents. Meanwhile, a surprise invitation to a fun event might arrive, or perhaps a fun event will be canceled. Today is full of unexpected detours. Tonight: Don’t be too competitive.