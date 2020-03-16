TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Important meetings dominate your morning. You feel particularly ambitious, but don’t try to do the week’s work in one day. Make it OK to be spontaneous. A career coup may be in the making. Tonight: Make time for a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You wake up feeling adventurous. Take some time off if you can, to pursue long-forgotten goals. An old friend wants to plan a vacation with you. Go over your budget to see if it is possible. You will be happily surprised to see it is. Tonight: Flow with the moment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You’re always the life of the party, but today has quite a serious turn. A family member wishes to discuss an inheritance. Just listen quietly. A new acquaintance invites you someplace you haven’t been in years. Tonight: Write and journal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Loyal you rushes to a loved one’s aid today. You are excellent in sensing others’ needs and you do exactly what needs to be done. Work is unexpectedly more exciting than usual. Consider signing a new long-term contract. Tonight: Listen to a child’s concerns.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Health takes the spotlight today as you finally find a specialist who can really help you. You feel the stress relax at work as a colleague has something to celebrate. Extra work is yours if you need it for the future. Tonight: Slow down and let someone else take the lead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You can take time off today. A person from your past contacts you and it is a positive experience. You reminisce about shared love, and you get a brilliant idea for a creative project. Tonight: Plan your budget to go out for an expensive dinner.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
An elderly family member needs your help more than he or she is saying. Read between the lines. A boss might not be as flexible as you like, but ask more questions and you reach a compromise. It will make you both happy. Tonight: Celebrate a job well done.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You assume the role of adviser today, as a sibling or old friend contacts you with important health news. You are very intuitive about what is not being said. Point out unforeseen problems. Optimism goes a long way. Tonight: Return calls before settling in for the night.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
A raise may be on the horizon if you play your cards right. Ask questions. Get feedback. You might not understand where a person is coming from, but an honest discussion clears the air. Listen to someone you see daily for a suggestion. Tonight: Get your house in order.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You wake up still feeling the glow of yesterday’s success. It launches you into a splendid day today. Celebrate with friends and loved ones. A child is clingy and needs your thoughts on a subject dear to his or her heart. Tonight: Take time off to relax.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Creative ideas abound today, and you feel the urge to share them with someone you trust. You might even consider a partnership with this person, giving you a clearer perspective. Tonight: Plan time together with a family member.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might feel a bit dreamy, but colleagues pull you out of it with an invitation. A chance encounter with a stranger will point you in a new direction. Trust the universe and step forward. Tonight: Make a list of your most important social groups.