TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
It’s a power-play day, and your position is elevated. You see your prestige is on the rise. Suddenly you are at the head of a project. On a personal level, a relationship is hot and heavy. Tonight: Decide to make a fresh start.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Today do your best to highlight independence of thought and action. Money comes from a mysterious source. Lie low in connection with legal affairs. All the facts are not in yet. Focus on family and domestic adjustments. Tonight: Spend quality time with loved ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Insist on your fair share of credit and profits. What has to be done will get done. Details mount up. Your motivation and enthusiasm help you to accomplish a great deal if you steer clear of petty confrontations. Tonight: Hold out the olive branch.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
A kind word and friendly concern from you turn a tense situation at work into a success. Focus on creating the right impression. Combine professional expertise with the human touch, and you are doing well. Tonight: Get an early night’s sleep.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Depth of insight and a new mental clarity are among spring’s first gifts to you. Make plans for the future. You’ll be more enthused about work and can begin projects that will be a focus for many months to come. Tonight: Enjoy some music.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept 22)
You are cautioned to investigate financial decisions and commitments carefully. Learning a new skill and being aware of the latest developments in your field will assure success and security. Love has a transcendent quality. Tonight: A night out with an old friend.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Today you need to be discreet and to do research. A touch of secrecy at the right time assures success. There is a new intensity to your desires and feelings. Cultural and creative interest bring joy. Travel plans bring social opportunities. Tonight: Call an elderly family member.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Memories are powerful and vivid. It is a time of paradox in your life, as you will seem to move forward by looking back. Forgive yourself for past mistakes and resolve to create a wonderful new year. Tonight: An ideal evening for past life studies.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
There is time to share a comfortable joke or enjoy favorite games and hobbies with a friend at work. Network with new groups. Your circle of acquaintances has added sparkle. Tension may brew with a competitive colleague. Tonight: Accept a social invitation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Your productivity and versatility are on the rise, and the day is off to a good start. It’s the perfect time to break a bad habit. During leisure hours, enjoy nature’s beauty and a glowing new vitality will rush through you. Tonight: Entertain at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb 18)
You wake up with a zest for adventure. You are ready to experience all that life has to offer. You might enroll in a series of classes or make plans for a safari. You’re even more unpredictable than usual. Tonight: Dwell on the tangible.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Humor and patience are your best defenses against a cantankerous individual. There may be a subtle feud to resolve at work. You might be tempted to envy those who seem to be more well-off financially. Tonight: Escape into an old favorite movie.