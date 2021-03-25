FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Fresh air and exercise will serve you well today. Start a sensible and healthy eating plan. Prepare fresh salads and a fruit platter to munch on. You will feel lighter and more energetic. Tonight: Enjoy dinner with close friends.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Speak your mind, but be sensitive to the opinions of others. Tact will go a long way. Follow through on a promise you made to someone you love. They will be touched that you remembered. Tonight: Story time with kids.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Make your home warm and cozy. Get a house plant that is easy to care for. Be positive and patient when talking to parents and in-laws. This is not the time to bring up past frustrations. Tonight: Be creative with leftovers.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Strong opinions could get you in trouble. Play it safe and let a colleague have the last word. Siblings may have news to share. Get in touch even if it has been a while. Tonight: Snack, but not too much.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Paying bills could alter a harmonious mood. Find a money-making project that could evolve into a profitable business. Be generous with those you love, but stay within your budget. Plan an entertaining evening on a shoestring budget. Tonight: Update your calendar.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Get a makeover that includes a dramatic haircut. You may be surprised at compliments that come your way. Be prepared to present your ideas at a meeting. Review answers to challenging questions, and you’ll do just fine. Tonight: Ice cream.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Working at home looks more and more tempting. Find a quiet place, free from distractions. Your family will appreciate you being around. Finish your day’s work before giving them your full attention. Tonight: Talk things over.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
People you know may be surprised at your strong public speaking skills. Think about taking a leadership role in an organization where you volunteer. Your ability to lead will emerge when faced with a meaningful cause. Tonight: Take time alone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Wrap up unexpected problems, even if it means working overtime. A promotion or bonus may be in the offing. Plan the right moment to bring it up. Show your loved ones how much they mean to you. Tonight: Unwind and relax.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Continue to upgrade your professional skills, including learning new technology. Use this opportunity to gain more confidence in your abilities. The time may come when you seek out a new position and go on interviews. Tonight: Attend a new meeting.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Review the fine print of a contract or document. Take your time, even if someone pressures you to sign right away. A joint financial arrangement will start to bear fruit. Trust in its growth potential. Tonight: Make a journal entry.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Someone close may ask you to mediate a dispute. Be openminded and diplomatic. You do not want to upset those you love. Make this a teachable moment. Remind everyone to talk things through and open their hearts. Tonight: Early to bed.