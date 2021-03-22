TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Get in touch with a family member you have been meaning to contact. Exciting news may await you. Shop online for an item to brighten your home. You may find the perfect bargain you cannot resist. Tonight: Mood music.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You may run into someone you admire from afar. Muster the confidence to strike up a conversation. You never know where it leads. Check emails and texts. There may be a message that will make you smile. Tonight: Crossword puzzle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Today, purchase an upgrade for an electronic device. Bring along a tech savvy friend. You will be able to get the best product to suit your needs. Enjoy a meal together to celebrate your acquisition. Tonight: Practice a musical instrument.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Someone will tell you how wonderful you look, so enjoy the flattery. Use your charm and persuasion to wrap that person around your finger. Speak from your heart, and you will get the response you’re looking for. Tonight: Weekly meeting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Nostalgic memories may overwhelm you. Search for a classmate with whom you lost touch. Think twice before reconnecting. You might discover you have nothing in common. Donate clothes and books you no longer need. Tonight: A pot of herbal tea.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Join a group that appeals to your ideals. Its benefits include forming lifelong friendships with like-minded people. Help a friend get through a crisis. If it involves lending money, set up installments for paying it back. Tonight: Blast from the past.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Be attentive to your deadline, and you may even wrap up a project ahead of schedule. The extra effort and dedication will get you noticed by those who matter. Hold off on expressing strong opinions. Tonight: Indulge your sweet tooth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Ideas for a writing project will get activated. Once you start, your brain will overflow. Remember to come up for air every now and then. Get your body moving and replenish your energy. Tonight: Sign up for a fitness class.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
A conversation with a friend or colleague may pique your interest in a business opportunity. Offer your skills but avoid making a financial investment. Start selling things online and see how it goes. Set aside sentimental items. Tonight: Review documents.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You may be pulled in different directions by members of your team. Negotiate between two factions and practice the art of compromise. Give someone you love quality time, even if it is just a quiet dinner at home. Tonight: Soothing music.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Looking your best and feeling physically fit will boost your confidence. Start an exercise regimen that you can manage, and follow it through. With an array of online videos, choose the one that works for you. Tonight: Friendly gossip.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Follow your creative instincts. Make time for an artistic project you want to begin. Family members will give you the time and space to work on your own. Do something thoughtful for them in return. Tonight: Write down your aspirations.