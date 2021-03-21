MONDAY, MARCH 22, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Contact a family member who may be too proud to ask for help. Approach the situation gently. An offer to work more from home may become available. Adjust your schedule and go after it. Tonight: Step up your exercise routine.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Show neighbors the welcome mat. Exchange ideas around the kitchen table and get to know each other better. New friendships can emerge. Siblings may be more available than usual, so take advantage of their generosity. Tonight: Binge a new series.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Treat yourself to a new device but don’t go overboard. You may be fooled into thinking you have more spare cash on hand. Explore economical ways to buy what you need. Leave credit cards at home. Tonight: Time for romance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Stay away from people who stir up mixed emotions and unpleasant memories. Be proud of your accomplishments. This is not the time for modesty. Someone may treat you to a meal out for being such a good friend. Tonight: Speak from your heart.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Your energy may be down even though you put on a good show. You might want to slow down and smell the roses, at least for today. Watch a film with someone who shares your sense of humor. Tonight: Hot bath.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A friend may invite you to a get-together. Bring along your business card and be sure to mingle. This may be the perfect opportunity to network with potential contacts. Be confident but not too brash. Tonight: Catch up on reading.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Someone may ask you for pointers on how to problem-solve. Be firm and truthful, yet sensitive and caring. You will have a positive impact. Interest in helping someone may lead to a fulfilling new direction. Tonight: Prepare a presentation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Opportunities to travel for work and pleasure may arise. Don’t pass up a lucrative offer until you know the entire picture. Sign up for a class or lecture with a friend. A study buddy makes learning fun. Tonight: Home shopping.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Impress someone influential with your astute research skills. Arrive at a solution that will satisfy everyone. You may get a financial offer that sounds tempting. Weigh it carefully since things may not be what they seem. Tonight: Cuddle up close.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Have a heart-to-heart with someone special. Talk about a sticky issue you have avoided. Getting it off your chest will be easier than you think. A friend may text or email a catchy joke or appreciative words. Tonight: Unconditional love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
An authority figure may be critical of your work. Take it in stride, and never let it get you down. Move ahead at a steady pace with a current project. You will turn the criticism around. Tonight: Dinner guests.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Excitement awaits you on the romantic front. Participate in a game with friends who know how to lose gracefully. Satisfy your urge to have fun. Challenge yourself with a physical activity you never tried. Tonight: Get in tip top shape.