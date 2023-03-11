SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2023
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Scorpio.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
This is the perfect day for important discussions about shared property, inheritances or private, personal matters that might concern you. You know that people will listen to you with respect and there will be a sense of mutual concern and sympathy. Tonight: Financial truth. This Week: Start streamlining your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
This is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends, groups and organizations because not only will you be heard, likewise, you are willing to listen to others as well. Feelings of empathy and mutual sympathy will promote a meaningful understanding with all parties. Tonight: Deep disclosure. This Week: Don’t let success rob you of time for yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
This is an excellent day to talk to people in authority, especially about your health or your job. Or perhaps you are the person in authority. If so, you will express yourself in a meaningful, sympathetic way that makes others respect you. Tonight: Practical advice. This Week: Prepare for a year of recognition and success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
This is a romantic day! This is also a day where you will feel sympathetic to the needs of children. Social events will go well in a gentle, fun-loving way. People will be kind and genuinely interested in each other. There’s a sense of mutual consideration and respect. Tonight: Passionate feelings. This Week: Start to get performance-ready for future success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
This is an excellent day for important family discussions, especially about inheritances, shared property, shared responsibilities and where to draw the line. People are willing to listen to each other. Take advantage of this trust to tell your story. Tonight: Home improvements. This Week: You are getting along with less, but a financial boost will come.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
This is a lovely day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others, especially partners, close friends and spouses. Today’s the kind of day where people are willing to take risks and disclose personal information. They feel there is a sense of mutual respect and sympathy. Tonight: You’re persuasive. This Week: You will be noticed and rewarded.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You will feel courageous and relaxed enough to speak candidly about your job, your health or anything that concerns you today. You know that others will listen to you with understanding and sympathy. It might be a relief to have this conversation. Tonight: Money ideas. This Week: Start to work hard. Meanwhile, relationships are blessed now and for the rest of the year.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Romance is in the air! Today people feel close and warmhearted with each other. They’re ready to divulge secrets. You sense that this is a good time for people to listen as well as disclose their deep feelings. Tonight: Beware obsessive thinking. This Week: Increased responsibilities with children are likely. Start planning.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
This a good day for a meaningful family discussion with all members of the family, especially younger people. People will trust each other today and be willing to share their hopes and fears. This will promote warm bonds. Tonight: Research. This Week: Focus on repairs and solidifying your home base for the year to come.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
It will please you to have a warm, meaningful discussion with neighbors, siblings and relatives today. People are more willing to disclose their feelings and share their ideas because there is a sense of mutual respect and affection. Tonight: A confession. This Week: Prepare for possible residential or job changes this year.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might impress your boss or a parent today. This could be about financial matters. Or you might use your wealth in a charitable way to help others. (Remember: True generosity is giving what is needed.) Tonight: The truth is revealed. This Week: Starting now, your life will get much easier!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You are a sensitive, compassionate sign, and today you will attract people to you. They know you will respect what they say and listen with genuine interest. Likewise, you can count on others who will listen to you with respect and affection. Tonight: Strong beliefs. This Week: You are on a journey to reinvent yourself.
