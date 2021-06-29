WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. It will be easy to do this because you want to hide and be low-key. This is a good day to help a family member. Tonight: Stay calm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Because you are more involved with daily contacts, siblings and other relatives, be smart and avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Enjoy socializing with others in a lighthearted way. Tonight: You might be ready for some solitude after socializing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today people notice you, especially bosses, parents and the police. Therefore, please be aware that you should avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Don’t volunteer for anything during that time. Tonight: Define goals.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Today you want stimulation and change! However, most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means you should avoid shopping (except for food) or important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Forewarned is forearmed! Tonight: You are noticed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the Moon Alert is in your Money House. Therefore, avoid shopping (except for food) or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Protect your assets and shared property. Tonight: Explore something new.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day for a frank discussion with others, especially from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. However, during that time, avoid shopping except for food, and postpone important decisions. Tonight: Check your finances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you are focused on your health, work and getting organized. Be wise and avoid shopping (except for food) or important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. This way you will avoid disappointment. Tonight: Cooperate with others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a fabulous, creative day for you! During the Moon Alert, from 1:30 p.m. 10 p.m., you will enjoy schmoozing. You also will think outside the box. (However, during this same window of time, don’t shop, except for food.) Tonight: Get organized.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you’re happy to hunker down at home and enjoy the comfort of familiar surroundings. Note: Most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Tonight: Have fun!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you will enjoy socializing with others and exploring new ideas. However, avoid spending money (except for food) or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. This will protect you from some minor regrets. Tonight: Cocoon at home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful today! The Moon is in your Money House, and because of the Moon Alert, please avoid shopping (except for food) or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Tonight: Talk to someone.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be more emotional than usual today because the Moon is in your sign. Avoid shopping (except for food) or important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. This will protect you. Tonight: Check your finances.

Moon Alert: Caution; avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.