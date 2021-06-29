WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. It will be easy to do this because you want to hide and be low-key. This is a good day to help a family member. Tonight: Stay calm.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Because you are more involved with daily contacts, siblings and other relatives, be smart and avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Enjoy socializing with others in a lighthearted way. Tonight: You might be ready for some solitude after socializing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Today people notice you, especially bosses, parents and the police. Therefore, please be aware that you should avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Don’t volunteer for anything during that time. Tonight: Define goals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Today you want stimulation and change! However, most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means you should avoid shopping (except for food) or important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Forewarned is forearmed! Tonight: You are noticed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Today the Moon Alert is in your Money House. Therefore, avoid shopping (except for food) or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Protect your assets and shared property. Tonight: Explore something new.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
This is a good day for a frank discussion with others, especially from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. However, during that time, avoid shopping except for food, and postpone important decisions. Tonight: Check your finances.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Today you are focused on your health, work and getting organized. Be wise and avoid shopping (except for food) or important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. This way you will avoid disappointment. Tonight: Cooperate with others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
This is a fabulous, creative day for you! During the Moon Alert, from 1:30 p.m. 10 p.m., you will enjoy schmoozing. You also will think outside the box. (However, during this same window of time, don’t shop, except for food.) Tonight: Get organized.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Today you’re happy to hunker down at home and enjoy the comfort of familiar surroundings. Note: Most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Tonight: Have fun!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Today you will enjoy socializing with others and exploring new ideas. However, avoid spending money (except for food) or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. This will protect you from some minor regrets. Tonight: Cocoon at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Be careful today! The Moon is in your Money House, and because of the Moon Alert, please avoid shopping (except for food) or making important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. Tonight: Talk to someone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might be more emotional than usual today because the Moon is in your sign. Avoid shopping (except for food) or important decisions from 1:30 to 10 p.m. today. This will protect you. Tonight: Check your finances.