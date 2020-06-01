TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
There may be a subtle feud to resolve today. Humor and patience are your best defense against a cantankerous individual. There will be fulfillment on many levels as the day ends. Tonight: Finances are an emotional issue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Today brings indecision from others. Allow them to revise plans, but stay independent. Pets are especially good companions — absorb their healing energies. Tonight: Creativity is at a high point.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Creativity accelerates if you enjoy novelty and stimulatio. Study a new subject if boredom threatens. Accept a tempting invitation. Share humor and be understanding with your nearest and dearest. Tonight: Personal involvements will be electric, exciting and unpredictable.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Ideally, you want your residence to feel safe. Reconsider any major building or home improvements. This brings you good judgment, enabling you to make wise decisions concerning a move. Tonight: Get a good night’s sleep.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You are restless for new places and new ideas. Variety is a must. Purchase a couple of newly published books or vary the routes you travel and see the neighborhood from a different perspective. Tonight: An accent on agreements.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Associates feel rather conservative today. Do not try to force your values on others. Clip coupons and comparison shop for the best prices. Tonight: Keep up with prior commitments to protect your credibility.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Keep your overall goals and perspective in mind regarding work today. Your own mind-set creates much of what is happening. Notes of humor and lightness are more effective with associates than a severe or overbearing manner. Tonight: Exactly as you want it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Your sincere compassion for another wins you a new friend. You will make generous gestures toward those less fortunate. Favors you perform now will be returned later. Tonight: You are aware of life’s many marvelous dimensions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Today begins on a cheerful note. You will enjoy witty, talkative friends. Accept an opportunity to do public speaking or writing. You enjoy involvement with organizations that help you learn. Tonight: Invest in purchases that bring you joy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
Today finds you highly visible and creative at work. You will have opportunities to show what you can do. Your manners and appearance carry you a long way toward realizing a professional aspiration. Tonight: You enjoy deeper insight into others’ motivations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
The crusader within you is apparent today. Share alternative ideas and knowledge to uplift others. It’s a marvelous time to indulge in virtual travel. Foreign foods, customs and music delight you. Tonight: Friends from diverse backgrounds are charming company.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Your analytical skills heighten. New purchases are very important. Invest in items that add pleasure and comfort. There may be a deepening sense of unity with loved ones who have passed into spirit. Tonight: Dinner with those you love.