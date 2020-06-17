THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
You feel the urge to work harder and earn more. Prepare for an unexpected expense or purchase. A partner’s judgement can be a bit off. Do not take financial advice from others. Verify information. Tonight: A novel goal becomes important.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Others will appreciate you today. Your charm is in top form. Put effort into solidifying a relationship. Take the time to do some soul searching, defining what it is you really want. Tonight: You feel drawn toward an exercise program.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Your perceptions are broadened and changed. Usually a chatterbox, you find yourself being more reserved today. You cherish your peace and privacy. Being a source of hidden support uplifts you. Tonight: Get a good night’s sleep.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Friends are especially caring and affectionate today. Enjoy companionship, but clarify your feelings if you are not reciprocating a budding romance. A professional associate becomes a true friend. Combine business with pleasure. Tonight: Network online.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
A new perspective on how to apply your education to your career and work develops, and you come to terms with long-standing concerns. Break work into small segments and take frequent breaks during the day. Tonight: Enjoy the moment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Plans that have been on hold for months may now be undertaken. This includes travel opportunities. You feel such a relief and a broadening of your horizons. An invitation also comes in from a distant family member. Tonight: Lots of phone calls.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Use caution before forming financial partnerships. Loans you make may turn into gifts. Be wary of advice, and double-check your resources. If you’re the topic of a juicy story, just say, “True.” Tonight: Connect with your unconscious.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
A relationship might begin or end suddenly. Partners are the source of surprise. Learn by observing human nature. Do not struggle against changes. Today promotes clear conversation and decision-making, which will help. Tonight: You really burn the midnight oil.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You could develop closer friendships with co-workers. Don’t become too swept up in job politics. Your health might be improved by color and sound therapies. A neighbor calls for help. Tonight: News from longtime friends and relatives.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
Today brings a close link to someone considerably older or younger. A really wonderful intimacy develops for you online. A valued and cherished relationship becomes more stable and comfortable. Love will smile on you. Tonight: You feel accepted and included.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Home is where the heart is. The time to take personal action is at hand. You will feel energized, and slow but steady progress is made. Relationships seem intensely emotional compared to this. Tonight: You give thanks.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Short trips are highlighted today. Most of it will be pleasant enough, but beware of arguments. You may feel exceptionally restless, but do not venture too far into the unknown. Stay in the neighborhood. Tonight: Witness power struggles.